Tory leader candidate admits windfall tax extension was mistake in Aberdeen visit – and now Labour are ‘doubling down’

Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch claims she didn’t back her party’s decision to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms – and accused Labour of “doubling down” on their “mistake”.

The former business secretary was in Aberdeen on Thursday as part of a UK-wide “listening tour” to hear where the Conservative government had “gone wrong”.

Speaking to the P&J, she warned Labour’s plan to increase and extend the energy profits levy will be “catastrophic”.

The MP admitted her former Tory government had made a mistake by extending the windfall tax by an extra year.

She said: “I think Labour is doubling down on one of the mistakes we made.

“Where we got things right, Labour is not doing those things. Where we got things wrong, Labour is doubling down.”

She added: “I think Labour is operating on a mindset from the 1970s and 1980s, that if you just tax things, the money will come in freely.

“They don’t understand that sometimes businesses will go elsewhere.”

The Energy Profits Levy will increase to 38% from November 1.

The Conservative MP said she was keen to meet industries such as the oil and gas sector because she had a “different view when I was in government”.

On Thursday, she took part in talks with trade body OEUK, followed by a visit to Hunting Energy Services in Portlethen, and an event with members.

Badenoch hits out at GB Energy

Mrs Badenoch also dismissed Labour’s plans for GB Energy, a new publicly-owned clean energy company, which will be headquartered in Scotland.

Labour says it will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

“I have no idea what exactly it is they’re setting up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tory MP was also asked about comments by Scottish Tory leadership contender Murdo Fraser who took a brutal swipe at outgoing leader Douglas Ross.

He said the party had been failed by him and by the last three Conservative prime ministers.

Mrs Badenoch said: “It is clear that we are not in government anymore and that must be because we got some things wrong.

“Whether it’s specific individuals or specific policies, we should have a debate about that.”

The former business secretary is an early frontrunner in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader.

Also in the running are James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat.

On September 4, Tory MPs will vote for the final four who will make their case to party members at the Conservative conference this autumn.

The UK Government was approached for comment.