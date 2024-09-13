Stephen Flynn was backed by Aberdonians to stay at Westminster – but will he give that up in just two years?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Stephen Flynn was backed by Aberdonians to stay at Westminster – but will he give that up in just two years?

The SNP MP was re-elected in Aberdeen South in July but has not ruled out standing for Holyrood and a party leadership bid.

Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn is two months into the job at Westminster but is yet to make up his mind about a potential move to the Scottish Parliament.

If he does decide to stand for Holyrood, could he also mount a party leadership bid?

And will longer-serving SNP politicians – including a “Stop Stephen” faction – accept that move while others have done years more service?

These are the questions he faces as Westminster group leader as the party tries to recover from losing 39 MPs in the general election in July.

Stephen Flynn quizzed over Holyrood

Mr Flynn was among the remaining nine pushed into a distant fourth place behind a resurgent Lib Dem party.

It prompted renewed questions about his ambition, and whether he will need to try for Holyrood if he wants to lead the party one day.

He only became SNP Westminster leader in December 2022, 19 days after denying being involved in a coup to oust Ian Blackford.

Stephen Flynn at Greyhope Bay.
Mr Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South.

“I’ll think about it next year and I’ll make a decision probably next year,” Mr Flynn says during a briefing with reporters in London.

But he is quick to say there’s a job to be done in Aberdeen South.

“That’s my priority just now and it will be my priority for the next few months and into next year I’ll make a decision,” he adds.

A question mark also hangs over any leadership ambition, just a few months after John Swinney was made SNP leader for a second time in his long political career.

Mr Flynn says: “You should always be confident in your abilities and what it is you believe in but it’s just not something I’ve put a great deal of thought into.”

He adds: “I’m genuinely glad we’ve got John Swinney at the head of the party.”

‘Stop Stephen?’

Any ambition could be curtailed by a quiet grouping calling itself the “stop-Stephen” faction.

One well-placed insider explains: “You have a group of people in Holyrood who have been doing the hard work of government.

“You can understand why they don’t particularly like the idea that Stephen can just turn up and become leader and first minister.”

Stephen Flynn and John Swinney were in Munich to see Scotland play Germany this summer. Image: PA.

Others point out the SNP’s current rules, put in place in 2021, would require him to resign his Aberdeen South seat in Westminster to stand for the Scottish Parliament in 2026.

A second source said: “No, I don’t think it would go down well to change the rules for Stephen.”

The more immediate problem for Mr Flynn is keeping the SNP relevant at Westminster – something he hopes to do without resorting to parliamentary “hissy fits”.

“I’m not really one for stunts and I think in order to have a bit of credibility with the public, particularly when dealing with serious issues, you need to act in a serious fashion,” he says, recalling former SNP Westminster leaders Alex Salmond and Ian Blackford.

“It’s very difficult to get your view across in a room if you’re choosing to walk out of it.

“Ultimately there’s a finite amount of time you can throw a hissy fit.”

Read more of the Press and Journal’s political reporting here, and listen to our regular podcast The Stooshie here.

More from Politics

Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GB Energy scouts for office space in Aberdeen
7
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead's £20m levelling up fund at risk in review of ‘empty promises'
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How pensioners across the north could lose out with winter heating cash
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Three SNP Aberdeenshire councillors to stand down
6
Firefighters battled poor visibility to extinguish fires burning near electricity pylons.
Highland estate workers have better equipment than us to fight wildfires, says Inverness fire…
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North-east jobs warning as SNP raids ScotWind fund in emergency £1bn spending cut
2
Collage of Dr Gray's hospital and Lossiemouth beach with "welcome to Moray" sign.
How innovative Dr Gray's maternity recruitment campaign is attracting staff from across UK
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A96 and Buchan rail plea as SNP prepare to wield axe in spending cuts
3
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Labour’s oil and gas windfall tax increase could put 35,000 jobs at risk, energy…
4
Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
John Swinney’s ex teacher gives him an 'F' over Peterhead gas power station plan

Conversation