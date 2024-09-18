Debate: Would you change how you voted in the 2014 independence referendum?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Debate: Would you change how you voted in the 2014 independence referendum?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below 10 years on from the landmark vote on Scotland’s future.

By Andy Philip
People campaign in Aberdeen on either side for the 2014 Scottish independence referendum
People campaign in Aberdeen on either side for the 2014 Scottish independence referendum (Photo: Steve Black/Shutterstock)

Scotland’s place in the UK was secured in the independence referendum on September 18 2014.

But a lot has changed in the decade since.

We’ve lived through economic turbulence, Brexit, Covid, conflict in Europe and a volatile political backdrop to government.

Did you make the right choice?

For some, it was a relief that Scotland voted No and avoided even more upheaval at a time of crashing oil prices and instability.

Every council area across the north-east, Highlands and islands voted on balance to stay in the UK.

For others, independence was the escape pod that Scotland should have launched at the time to forge a new path.

And on both sides, it’s likely many voters will have returned to that decision and wondered: Did I make the right choice?

Ten years on, let us know which way you would vote today.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Have your say in the comments below.

More from Politics

Collage featuring Cooper Park, St Giles Centre and Junners.
The 7 HUGE Elgin regeneration projects now at risk as £38 million Levelling Up…
Alex Salmond in hometown Strichen on the day of the referendum. Image: PA.
How the north-east turned against Alex Salmond's Yes campaign 10 years ago today
Moray Council will lobby the First Minister to give £20 million for a Scottish independence referendum to local authorities to help with the cost of living crisis.
How Aberdeen and the north made a mark in the independence referendum 10 years…
Shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard speaking as members of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations (NFFO) and the Scottish FishermenÕs Federation (SFF), lobby Parliament as the Government announce new legislation on fisheries.
How the North Sea is next 'weak point' for Russian aggression
2
First Minister John Swinney in Perth. Image: DC Thomson
North-east carbon capture scheme vital to saving Grangemouth jobs, John Swinney says
Stephen Flynn.
Stephen Flynn was backed by Aberdonians to stay at Westminster – but will he…
Labour is facing demands to base GB Energy in Aberdeen. Image: PA.
GB Energy scouts for office space in Aberdeen
7
To go with story by Denitsa Andonova. ?20m to revitalise Peterhead town centre. Picture shows; Peterhead town centre. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Denny Andonova/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
Peterhead's £20m levelling up fund at risk in review of ‘empty promises'
A parked car in snow covered Castleton Terrace in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F). The village, which is near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, recorded the lowest temperature in the UK in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze". Picture date: Thursday February 11, 2021. PA Photo. Forecasters said the last time a temperature below minus 20C was recorded in the UK was December 23 2010. See PA story WEATHER Winter. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
How pensioners across the north could lose out with winter heating cash
Recently elected MP Seamus Logan is to step down as a councillor. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Three SNP Aberdeenshire councillors to stand down
6

Conversation