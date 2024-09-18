Debate: Would you change how you voted in the 2014 independence referendum?

Scotland’s place in the UK was secured in the independence referendum on September 18 2014.

But a lot has changed in the decade since.

We’ve lived through economic turbulence, Brexit, Covid, conflict in Europe and a volatile political backdrop to government.

Did you make the right choice?

For some, it was a relief that Scotland voted No and avoided even more upheaval at a time of crashing oil prices and instability.

Every council area across the north-east, Highlands and islands voted on balance to stay in the UK.

For others, independence was the escape pod that Scotland should have launched at the time to forge a new path.

And on both sides, it’s likely many voters will have returned to that decision and wondered: Did I make the right choice?

Ten years on, let us know which way you would vote today.

