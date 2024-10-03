Latest A96 dualling review timescales revealed as two-year delay approaches

The latest timescales for publishing the findings of the A96 dualling review “casts doubt” on a final decision being made this year.

Almost £6 million has been spent on the review so far to assess whether the route should become fully dualled between Aberdeen and Inverness.

It was ordered after the SNP and Greens formed a government in summer 2021.

Its findings were first expected in December 2022 and fears are growing the project will no longer go ahead in full.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland confirmed to the P&J that the “draft outcomes” from the review will be consulted on “later this autumn”.

This will have to take place “before a final decision can be reached”.

First Minister John Swinney was asked about the delays at Holyrood on Thursday.

But he only confirmed the review would conclude in “due course”.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to dualling the route between Inverness and Nairn, including the Nairn bypass.

But said the review is looking at the rest of the route between Nairn and Aberdeen.

‘No intention’ to dual road

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden told the P&J the latest timescales “casts doubt on if a final decision will be made on the project this year”.

He added: “As their former Green coalition partners have already admitted, it’s clear this SNP government have no intention to fully dual the A96 and are gearing themselves up for the review to come back negative on this much-needed upgrade.”

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, told the P&J last week he does not believe a credible climate test would lead to the project going ahead.

It comes after Greens transport spokesman Mark Ruskell claimed the SNP and Greens agreed the case needed to be made for “retreating” from full dualling.

We revealed in August that the cost of the long overdue review has risen by almost £1m since December, taking the total to almost £6m.

Further data released following a freedom of information request, shows around £354,000 of this was spent between April 1 and July 22.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was given initial advice about the review’s findings as far back as April yet delays publishing the findings persist.

‘Later this autumn’

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “It is expected that the draft outcomes from the review will be consulted on later this autumn, before a final decision can be reached.

“The total spent to date on the A96 Corridor Review reflects the extensive appraisal and assessment undertaken to appropriately inform this review and includes consideration of the large number of responses received through the initial consultation exercise and intensive sifting process to determine the initial options for further appraisal.

“This expenditure is not unreasonable given the length and complexity of the corridor subject to the review and the extent of the work being carried out to complete it.”