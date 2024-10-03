Latest A96 dualling review timescales revealed as two-year delay approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Latest A96 dualling review timescales revealed as two-year delay approaches

Almost £6 million has been spent on the review to assess whether the route should become fully dualled between Aberdeen and Inverness. 

By Adele Merson
Please Add CR NUMBERS' Busy traffic on the A96 at Gollanfield between Inverness and Nairn as decisions are awaited on its dualling. 24th July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Please Add CR NUMBERS' Busy traffic on the A96 at Gollanfield between Inverness and Nairn as decisions are awaited on its dualling. 24th July '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The latest timescales for publishing the findings of the A96 dualling review “casts doubt” on a final decision being made this year.

Almost £6 million has been spent on the review so far to assess whether the route should become fully dualled between Aberdeen and Inverness.

It was ordered after the SNP and Greens formed a government in summer 2021.

Its findings were first expected in December 2022 and fears are growing the project will no longer go ahead in full.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland confirmed to the P&J that the “draft outcomes” from the review will be consulted on “later this autumn”.

Map of the A96 dualling route between Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

This will have to take place “before a final decision can be reached”.

First Minister John Swinney was asked about the delays at Holyrood on Thursday.

But he only confirmed the review would conclude in “due course”.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to dualling the route between Inverness and Nairn, including the Nairn bypass.

But said the review is looking at the rest of the route between Nairn and Aberdeen.

‘No intention’ to dual road

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden told the P&J the latest timescales “casts doubt on if a final decision will be made on the project this year”.

He added: “As their former Green coalition partners have already admitted, it’s clear this SNP government have no intention to fully dual the A96 and are gearing themselves up for the review to come back negative on this much-needed upgrade.”

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, told the P&J last week he does not believe a credible climate test would lead to the project going ahead.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie. Image: PA.

It comes after Greens transport spokesman Mark Ruskell claimed the SNP and Greens  agreed the case needed to be made for “retreating” from full dualling.

We revealed in August that the cost of the long overdue review has risen by almost £1m since December, taking the total to almost £6m.

Further data released following a freedom of information request, shows around £354,000 of this was spent between April 1 and July 22.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was given initial advice about the review’s findings as far back as April yet delays publishing the findings persist.

‘Later this autumn’

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “It is expected that the draft outcomes from the review will be consulted on later this autumn, before a final decision can be reached.

“The total spent to date on the A96 Corridor Review reflects the extensive appraisal and assessment undertaken to appropriately inform this review and includes consideration of the large number of responses received through the initial consultation exercise and intensive sifting process to determine the initial options for further appraisal.

“This expenditure is not unreasonable given the length and complexity of the corridor subject to the review and the extent of the work being carried out to complete it.”

More from Politics

Labour is facing demands to base GB Energy in Aberdeen. Image: PA.
'Fake' GB Energy Aberdeen mystery as account targets north-east MSP and union boss
SNP MSP John Mason SNP has said he is boycotting Barrhead Travel, after the company's boss voiced opposition to Scottish independence in 2014
A9 dualling: Glasgow MSP demands cash is shifted to housing budget instead
4
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool. There was no mention of farming. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
North Sea jobs warning on scale 'like closing Grangemouth every week'
2
A9 dualling
A9 dualling should be put to climate test like A96, says Greens leader Patrick…
12
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John Swinney dodges claim chief constable ?caught in a lie? over handling of unsolved Nairn banker murder case The Press and Journal?s exclusive report on Alistair Wilson?s family?s fury was put directly to the first minister in the Scottish Parliament Picture shows; Murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson and First Minister John Swinney. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Alistair)/DC Thomson (scene)/PA (Swinney) Date; Unknown
John Swinney dodges claim chief constable 'caught in a lie' over handling of unsolved…
Altnaharra-born aid worker Linda Norgrove was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
Parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove on her death in Afghanistan –…
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
Douglas Ross' greatest hits and biggest flops as he makes final appearance as Tory…
Andrew Marr criticised the number of Gaelic signs in Scotland. Image: PA.
Western Isles MP slams 'Dundee-centred’ Andrew Marr in row over Gaelic signs
2
Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali celebrating.
Viral moment oil worker and politician joyfully reacts to GB Energy Aberdeen decision
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target

Conversation