A96 dualling review bill rises to nearly £6m – and still no decision in sight

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was given initial advice about the review's findings as far back as April.

By Adele Merson
The A96 was supposed to be dualled by 2030. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The A96 was supposed to be dualled by 2030. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The cost of a long overdue review into plans to fully dual the A96 has risen by almost £1 million since December, taking the total to almost £6m.

The SNP announced plans to fully dual the route between Aberdeen and Inverness in December 2011 with a target completion date of 2030.

But progress was put on hold in summer 2021 after the SNP and Greens formed a government and a climate review of the scheme was ordered.

Its findings were first expected in December 2022 but have still to be published.

New figures show the review and consultation has cost taxpayers almost £6m to date.

The figures, released following a freedom of information request, shows the cost has increased by close to £1m since December.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A note to Ms Hyslop, seen by the P&J, shows she was given initial advice on the “emerging outcomes” of the review as far back as April.

The briefing note published on April 23, stated: “This is currently under consideration by the cabinet secretary and discussions with Green Party colleagues will take place once a view on the emerging outcomes has been formed by ministers.”

Just two days later, former First Minister Humza Yousaf ditched his deal with the Greens, and they can no longer be blamed for any block on the plans.

‘Outrageous’

More than £89m has been spent on the A96 dualling programme to date – including the cost of the review.

But there are fears the road may never be dualled in full between the two cities, depending on the outcome of the review.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross is writing to the Scottish Government calling for its findings to be released.

She said: “It’s outrageous that taxpayers are having to foot the enormous bill for this needless review which should have been published almost two years ago.”

Map of the A96 dualling route between Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the government is committed to the plan.

The draft outcomes from the review will be consulted on in the “coming months”, before a final decision can be reached.

On the cost of the review, he added: “This expenditure is not unreasonable given the length and complexity of the corridor subject to the review and the extent of the work being carried out to complete it.”

Conversation