John Swinney tells PM to get on with ‘vital’ Aberdeenshire energy scheme

John Swinney told the prime minister to speed up decisions on cash for the north-east carbon capture project during a face-to-face meeting in Edinburgh.

The first minister raised concerns with Sir Keir Starmer about a “gap” emerging in the transition from oil and gas reliance.

The urgency comes weeks after the shock announcement that Scotland’s only refinery, at Grangemouth, is being shut down next summer.

“One of my biggest concerns is a sharp timescale on a decision about the refinery,” said Mr Swinney after the meeting on Friday.

“I’m worried about the transition, a gap there might be between the refinery and any future prospects.”

He said the Acorn project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire would also help close the gap.

It would help remove CO2 using pipelines connecting Grangemouth with the north-east and the North Sea basin.

But there is growing anxiety in the north-east at the time being taken to award cash and get the project moving.

‘Compelling’ case for St Fergus

The scheme was given reserve status after being passed over for funding in 2021 by the previous Tory government in favour of the two schemes in the north of England.

It was overlooked again last week when £22 billion was pledged to the schemes in Merseyside and Teeside.

“In my view, it’s a compelling carbon capture and storage project which could provide new opportunities,” Mr Swinney added.

“Urgent progress and swift decision making on the Acorn project is critical.”

He said the prime minister and energy secretary “understand” the need for urgency.

Mr Swinney said English mayors, who were at the same cross-government meeting, have similar concerns for local industrial challenges.

The discussions were all part of the first meeting of the new Council of the Nations and Regions.

The prime minister said he is committed to investing in Scotland.

“I’ve had a very good discussion today about how we can work more closely together, about carbon capture, about energy, about strategies for growth, and it’s been a very constructive exercise,” he said.