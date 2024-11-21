Orkney Italian restaurant Locano gets planning approval for green paint job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney Italian restaurant Locano gets planning approval for green paint job

The publicity over the colour change sparked increased footfall at Lucano's restaurant - but the owner is still on the lookout for a buyer.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Italian
Lucano, in Kirkwall, sporting the new paint job it was given in September. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

An Italian restaurant in Orkney has had its new paint job approved by planners – which will come as a relief to its social media supporters.

Lucano in Victoria Street, Kirkwall, debuted a striking green paint job in September.

However, owner Francesco Rubolino only found out that he should have applied for planning permission after the work had already begun.

Mr Rubolino previously said phone calls were made to the council about the new paint job, although he doesn’t know who from.

He selected a vibrant shade of green colour based on a restaurant he used to own in Edinburgh.

Lucano’s former frontage was quite different. Image: Facebook / Lucano

The was quite different from Luciano’s previous, cream-white facade.

However, Mr Rubolino said he simply “didn’t know” he’d needed planning permission for the change.

The restaurant sits within the town’s conservation area and is just a stone’s throw away from St Magnus Cathedral.

Because of that, it is subject to extra restrictions when it comes to planning.

Business owner says he didn’t know he’d need planning permission for the colour change

The P&J understands that Mr Rubolino could have stopped the work after it was called in and submitted a normal planning application.

Instead, with the decorators on-site he had opted to continue the work and submit a “retrospective” planning application.

As part of this, he opted to pay the extra £75 surcharge that comes with retrospective planning applications.

This was on top of the standard £300 fee for a planning application.

Orkney Islands Council
Some commenters took to Facebook to criticise council planners. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

After reports stating that council planners were assessing Mr Rubolino’s application hit social media, hundreds of comments were written.

Many gave their assessment of Lucano’s new look. Most were in favour of it and gave their support.

But it also sparked a wider debate about whether there should be more colour in the Orkney capital.

Orkney’s green restaurant gets the thumbs-up

The council pointed out that it has a pre-approved colour chart for buildings in Kirkwall and is not against the use of colours on buildings.

Since 2008, the council has received 140 planning applications for properties in Kirkwall town centre that included painting walls, the statement reads.

They were all approved.

In the Lucano decision, the council planners said the paint work was acceptable as it “would preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Mr Rubolino said: “I got the colours I wanted, which were the ones I had at an old restaurant I owned in Edinburgh.

Restaurateur Francesco Rubolino has been very happy with the response to the new paint job. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

“So, I’m quite pleased.

“The response from the public was outstanding.

“I did find one person who said the colours weren’t appropriate for the conservation area.

“But, other than that, they all loved it.”

What did Orkney Council say?

A spokesperson said: “Planners were confident from the outset that permission would be approved for the restaurant owner’s chosen change to dark green at Lucano in Kirkwall – as a colour based on the approved colour list.

“Despite reporting to the contrary, there was no suggestion that the colour would not be supported, as borne out by the recent approval.

“We agree with the owner that the colour change is a welcome improvement to the building.”

