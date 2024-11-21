Orkney Italian restaurant Locano gets planning approval for green paint job

An Italian restaurant in Orkney has had its new paint job approved by planners – which will come as a relief to its social media supporters.

Lucano in Victoria Street, Kirkwall, debuted a striking green paint job in September.

However, owner Francesco Rubolino only found out that he should have applied for planning permission after the work had already begun.

Mr Rubolino previously said phone calls were made to the council about the new paint job, although he doesn’t know who from.

He selected a vibrant shade of green colour based on a restaurant he used to own in Edinburgh.

The was quite different from Luciano’s previous, cream-white facade.

However, Mr Rubolino said he simply “didn’t know” he’d needed planning permission for the change.

The restaurant sits within the town’s conservation area and is just a stone’s throw away from St Magnus Cathedral.

Because of that, it is subject to extra restrictions when it comes to planning.

Business owner says he didn’t know he’d need planning permission for the colour change

The P&J understands that Mr Rubolino could have stopped the work after it was called in and submitted a normal planning application.

Instead, with the decorators on-site he had opted to continue the work and submit a “retrospective” planning application.

As part of this, he opted to pay the extra £75 surcharge that comes with retrospective planning applications.

This was on top of the standard £300 fee for a planning application.

After reports stating that council planners were assessing Mr Rubolino’s application hit social media, hundreds of comments were written.

Many gave their assessment of Lucano’s new look. Most were in favour of it and gave their support.

But it also sparked a wider debate about whether there should be more colour in the Orkney capital.

Orkney’s green restaurant gets the thumbs-up

The council pointed out that it has a pre-approved colour chart for buildings in Kirkwall and is not against the use of colours on buildings.

Since 2008, the council has received 140 planning applications for properties in Kirkwall town centre that included painting walls, the statement reads.

They were all approved.

In the Lucano decision, the council planners said the paint work was acceptable as it “would preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Mr Rubolino said: “I got the colours I wanted, which were the ones I had at an old restaurant I owned in Edinburgh.

“So, I’m quite pleased.

“The response from the public was outstanding.

“I did find one person who said the colours weren’t appropriate for the conservation area.

“But, other than that, they all loved it.”

What did Orkney Council say?

A spokesperson said: “Planners were confident from the outset that permission would be approved for the restaurant owner’s chosen change to dark green at Lucano in Kirkwall – as a colour based on the approved colour list.

“Despite reporting to the contrary, there was no suggestion that the colour would not be supported, as borne out by the recent approval.

“We agree with the owner that the colour change is a welcome improvement to the building.”

