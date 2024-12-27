Cairngorm railway closure one year into ‘worst case scenario’ – what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cairngorm railway closure one year into ‘worst case scenario’ – what happens next?

The funicular near Aviemore has been closed for years, and each winter is looking more like “Groundhog Day” for the “attraction”.

By Justin Bowie
The Cairngorm funicular remains shut.
It’s one year since bosses of the Cairngorm mountain railway said yet more closure was the “worst case scenario”.

But this Christmas, the troubled funicular is still out of action after the planned opening date of December 20 was missed.

As another year passes, what happens next?

Troubled history

The funicular – first opened in 2001 – was shut for repairs six years ago.

It only opened again in January 2023 as the cost of fixing it came in over-budget at £25 million.

Seven months later the railway was out of commission again and it has not been back in action since.

Blue train carriages operating on the funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
The funicular has been plagued with problems. Image: HIE.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), who are responsible for the funicular, repeatedly reassured the Scottish Government repairs would be finished quickly.

The quango was confident the railway would be open again for the winter skiing season beginning in December 2023.

In emails obtained by The Press and Journal, HIE said it would be the “worst case scenario” if this did not happen.

Yet a full year on, it is still shut.

When will it reopen?

HIE wanted the funicular to be functioning again for the start of Cairngorm mountain’s winter skiing season – starting on December 20.

Earlier this month the quango confessed that would not be possible.

On Christmas Eve, it was confirmed the mountain railway would definitely not begin operating before the end of 2024.

HIE has been unable to give an exact date for its reopening – similar to last year.

Gordon Bulloch believes the funicular should be removed.

“We got the inevitable,” said Gordon Bulloch, a campaigner who wants the funicular removed. “It is Groundhog Day.”

Contractors Balfour Beatty will have to carry out “further work” on the 1.8km structure in January as more problems were discovered.

HIE want to bring the funicular back “as early as possible” in the New Year.

Yet safety tests and trial runs will still need to be completed once repairs are concluded.

Growing frustration

Campaigners who have long called for the funicular’s removal feel increasingly vindicated.

Mr Bulloch increasingly believes it will never operate again.

“There’s a strong possibility we will get to that point,” he said. “HIE should get to that point quickly.

“There needs to be a total review of what HIE is doing. They’ve been irresponsible with public money.”

In November, a top engineer who built the Skye Bridge warned the mountain railway was “inherently flawed” and should not reopen.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is the local MSP.

She told The Press and Journal she shares the frustration of locals in the community at the funicular being in limbo.

The Highland MSP is not opposed to the structure being removed if that is deemed the best approach down the line.

“I am very keen to see the funicular reopen,” she said.

“We need a wider look at how to ensure Cairngorm is more sustainable in the future.

“There are other ski resorts that survive without a funicular, and there are alternatives.

“I have been actively involved for a long time, and share the frustration of everybody that we don’t have an operational funicular.

“You can’t ski down a mountain unless you get up it. There needs to be reliable uplift.”

Could it be removed?

HIE has continually insisted repairing the railway is the best approach.

Fixing it has been expensive – but removing the structure wouldn’t be cheap either.

It’s been estimated £52 million would need to be spent to get rid of the funicular and replace it with a gondola.

An extra £2 million would have to be paid to the EU if it is taken away in the next two years due to a historic deal.

Conversation