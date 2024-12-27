Cairngorm railway closure one year into ‘worst case scenario’ – what happens next?

It’s one year since bosses of the Cairngorm mountain railway said yet more closure was the “worst case scenario”.

But this Christmas, the troubled funicular is still out of action after the planned opening date of December 20 was missed.

As another year passes, what happens next?

Troubled history

The funicular – first opened in 2001 – was shut for repairs six years ago.

It only opened again in January 2023 as the cost of fixing it came in over-budget at £25 million.

Seven months later the railway was out of commission again and it has not been back in action since.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), who are responsible for the funicular, repeatedly reassured the Scottish Government repairs would be finished quickly.

The quango was confident the railway would be open again for the winter skiing season beginning in December 2023.

In emails obtained by The Press and Journal, HIE said it would be the “worst case scenario” if this did not happen.

Yet a full year on, it is still shut.

When will it reopen?

HIE wanted the funicular to be functioning again for the start of Cairngorm mountain’s winter skiing season – starting on December 20.

Earlier this month the quango confessed that would not be possible.

On Christmas Eve, it was confirmed the mountain railway would definitely not begin operating before the end of 2024.

HIE has been unable to give an exact date for its reopening – similar to last year.

“We got the inevitable,” said Gordon Bulloch, a campaigner who wants the funicular removed. “It is Groundhog Day.”

Contractors Balfour Beatty will have to carry out “further work” on the 1.8km structure in January as more problems were discovered.

HIE want to bring the funicular back “as early as possible” in the New Year.

Yet safety tests and trial runs will still need to be completed once repairs are concluded.

Growing frustration

Campaigners who have long called for the funicular’s removal feel increasingly vindicated.

Mr Bulloch increasingly believes it will never operate again.

“There’s a strong possibility we will get to that point,” he said. “HIE should get to that point quickly.

“There needs to be a total review of what HIE is doing. They’ve been irresponsible with public money.”

In November, a top engineer who built the Skye Bridge warned the mountain railway was “inherently flawed” and should not reopen.

SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is the local MSP.

She told The Press and Journal she shares the frustration of locals in the community at the funicular being in limbo.

The Highland MSP is not opposed to the structure being removed if that is deemed the best approach down the line.

“I am very keen to see the funicular reopen,” she said.

“We need a wider look at how to ensure Cairngorm is more sustainable in the future.

“There are other ski resorts that survive without a funicular, and there are alternatives.

“I have been actively involved for a long time, and share the frustration of everybody that we don’t have an operational funicular.

“You can’t ski down a mountain unless you get up it. There needs to be reliable uplift.”

Could it be removed?

HIE has continually insisted repairing the railway is the best approach.

Fixing it has been expensive – but removing the structure wouldn’t be cheap either.

It’s been estimated £52 million would need to be spent to get rid of the funicular and replace it with a gondola.

An extra £2 million would have to be paid to the EU if it is taken away in the next two years due to a historic deal.