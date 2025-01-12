Exclusive: Women forced to wait years for delayed breast reconstructions at NHS Grampian finally get surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Exclusive: Women forced to wait years for delayed breast reconstructions at NHS Grampian finally get surgery

A small number of delayed breast reconstruction surgeries started in the past few weeks, and more operations are planned for women who waited longest.

Denise Rothnie, from Inverurie, is still waiting for her op but said the news is "finally a step in the right direction".
Denise Rothnie, from Inverurie, is still waiting for her op but said the news is "finally a step in the right direction".
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

NHS Grampian is finally starting to carry out delayed breast reconstructions for women left waiting years for the surgery, the P&J can reveal.

Surgeons have performed a “small number” of the procedures in the past few weeks, and further operations are planned next month.

It comes after the P&J uncovered long delays facing women who had mastectomies to remove breast cancer, but were forced to wait years for reconstruction surgery.

We revealed in October how Denise Rothnie, 34, from Inverurie, hadn’t moved up the NHS list despite waiting more than three years.

She was just 29 when she was hit with a breast cancer diagnosis in December 2020, as the country grappled with the Covid lockdown.

Several women came forward in the weeks that followed sharing similar harrowing experiences and opening up about the impact on their mental health.

Naomi Mearns decided to go private after waiting four years on the NHS list. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Christy Esslemont, from Aberdeen, is trying to take her fight to Holyrood. 

And Naomi Mearns, from Stonehaven, was even forced to spend around £30,000 and go private for the surgery after feeling no end was in sight.

‘Step in the right direction’

Ms Rothnie, who has recovered from breast cancer, told the P&J it is “finally a step in the right direction”.

She said “I feel like Covid was four or five years ago now and it’s still affecting the health service.

“It’s about time that things got back to normal.”

Although Ms Rothnie is yet to hear anything about her own surgery date, she is glad the health board are prioritising people who have waited longest.

She said: “I heard of people waiting a bit longer than me. It’s good to hear they are finally getting the ball rolling.”

Denise Rothnie was the first woman to share her story with the Press and Journal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In a statement, an NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We have undertaken a small number of delayed breast reconstruction surgeries in the last few weeks, with further operations planned for next month.

“Where patients are fit and available, we are prioritising those who have faced the longest waits.

“We absolutely acknowledge that a number of patients have waited vastly longer than we would have liked for their reconstructive surgery and the impact this has on their day-to-day lives.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly to each of them.

“While we are pleased to once again undertaking these surgeries, it will take some time to tackle the backlog of patients waiting.”

What led to the delays?

During the pandemic, some breast cancer patients were not able to get an immediate reconstruction at the same time as their initial crucial operation.

This affected patients across Scotland as health boards dealt with backlogs built up over Covid.

But surgical capacity remains “challenged” at NHS Grampian where patients are still prioritised based on immediate clinical need.

The spokesman added: “Breast reconstruction operations usually take in excess of 12 hours to complete and require a large amount of staff and theatre provisions, which we are currently unable to provide due to a need to prioritise demand elsewhere.”

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said £30 million is being spent in planned care to treat patients awaiting risk-reducing mastectomy and immediate reconstruction.

“Following initial discussions with health boards, we are now developing proposals to ensure those who have already waited too long are treated as quickly as possible whilst we develop a sustainable model for the future,” she added.

“In the immediate term, the planned care guidance for 2025-26 reiterates to boards that waits for these patients must be addressed.”

Read more: 

 

Conversation