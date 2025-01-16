Labour rebellion as seven MSPs turn on plan which ‘threatens North Sea jobs’

More than half of Scotland’s MSPs – including seven Labour politicians – are backing a campaign to stop a ban on North Sea oil and gas damaging crucial energy jobs.

Out of 129 MSPs, 65 put their names to the Unite union’s campaign calling for a clear plan from the UK Government safeguard employment.

This includes MSPs from the Conservatives, SNP, Labour and Alba.

The seven Labour rebels sending a message to their party bosses in Westminster are Richard Leonard, Katy Clark, Colin Smyth, Paul Sweeney, Monica Lennon, Carol Mochan and Mercedes Villalba.

It comes as First Minister John Swinney faces increasing pressure to ditch the Scottish Government’s own ‘presumption against’ new oil and gas licences.

Almost half of the SNP group has signed Unite’s campaign so far, including cabinet secretary Angus Robertson.

The Unite union criticised Green and Liberal Democrat parties, saying they were “disappointed” not to win their support.

The Liberal Democrats represent parts of Scotland including Orkney and Shetland, which are “heavily dependent” on the oil and industry, the union says.

‘It is madness to do this’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The majority of MSPs are clear that Labour needs to reverse its irresponsible policy banning all new oil and gas licenses irrespective of the impact on jobs.

“It is madness to do this without a viable plan including concrete equivalent jobs for North Sea workers and real assurances on energy security.”

Orkney Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said “no one can seriously doubt the time and effort my party has put into supporting the energy industry in the Northern Isles and elsewhere”.

He added it would be “helpful” to understand the detail of how Unite’s proposed £6 billion of investment will be spent to ensure new jobs are delivered.

Labour said they will not grant new licences in the North Sea but would continue with any licences that have already been granted.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously rejected claims this would endanger North Sea jobs and has repeatedly promised there will be no “cliff edge” for the sector.

The UK Government has been approached for comment.

The full breakdown of MSPs supporting No Ban Without a Plan are: