St Giles Centre closure: Waterstones confirms it is committed to Elgin and is ‘considering all options’ to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

St Giles Centre closure: Waterstones confirms it is committed to Elgin and is ‘considering all options’ to stay

The book retailer is one of 13 businesses that will be made homeless when the shopping centre closes next week.

By David Mackay
Waterstones in St Giles Centre.
Waterstones wants to stay in Elgin after the St Giles Centre closes.

Waterstones has confirmed its St Giles Centre store will close on Friday but has stressed it remains committed to Elgin.

The book retailer has been a long-standing tenant in the shopping centre for more than 20 years.

Its presence in the St Giles Centre stretches back to when it traded as Ottakar’s, before it was merged into Waterstones in 2006.

Today the retailer confirmed its current store in Elgin would cease trading by the end of this week.

St Giles Centre exterior.
The St Giles Centre will close for good in just one week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, they stressed all staff had been retained in roles in Inverness and it was “considering all options” to remain trading in Elgin.

Staff could be seen today packing up window displays in the St Giles Centre unit.

A Waterstones spokeswoman said: “It is with great regret that we confirm that Waterstones in the St Giles Centre will close its doors by the end of day on Friday.

“We are very disappointed that we must leave and we will consider all options to remain in Elgin.

“In the interim, roles for all members of the Elgin bookselling team have been found in our Inverness shop.”

Future of St Giles Centre businesses

Waterstones is just one of many St Giles Centre businesses that have left the door open for a return to Elgin in a new location.

All businesses face being made homeless on Monday when the shopping centre closes its doors for the last time.

Ottakar's inside the St GilesCentre.
Waterstones history in the St Giles Centre stretches back to when it was Ottakar’s. Image: DC Thomson

However, Vodafone has also stressed they “plan to remain in the town”, Asher’s say they want to open another branch and Ramsdens say they are “committed to operating in Elgin”.

Meanwhile, mobile phone operators O2 and EE say they are also still considering their options following the closure.

What happens now?

The St Giles Centre is due to close its doors for the last time at 5pm on Monday.

However, it is now likely that almost all retailers will have closed their doors by the end of this week.

Arrangements for the future of Elgin bus station are yet to be confirmed.

Elgin Bus Station exterior.
Talks are continuing about the future of Elgin bus station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council and Stagecoach say they are still in discussions about confirming where services will be run from.

However, it is understood one option under consideration could be continuing to run buses from the current location.

Read more from St Giles Centre

Conversation