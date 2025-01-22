John Swinney challenged over Aberdeen football row SNP minister Neil Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

John Swinney challenged over Aberdeen football row SNP minister Neil Gray

The Dons fan sparked anger when it emerged he had gone to watch his favourite team play for free four times.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney was asked if he still has confidence in Neil Gray. Image: PA.
John Swinney still has confidence in SNP health chief Neil Gray after the row over his taxpayer-funded limousine trips to Aberdeen games was reignited.

Dons fan Mr Gray sparked anger last November when it emerged he had gone to watch his favourite team play for free four times.

Mr Gray said sorry for appearing like more of an Aberdeen fan than a government minister at the time – but insisted he had gone on official business.

The health secretary said minutes were available for all the matches he had attended, which also included two Scotland national team fixtures.

But it has since been revealed no notes were recorded during Mr Gray’s trip to Hampden when Aberdeen played Rangers in the League Cup final in December 2023.

The Airdrie MSP, who grew up in Kirkwall, apologised for a second time in Holyrood and claimed he had made an “inadvertent error” by misleading MSPs.

Health Secretary Neil Gray at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But First Minister Mr Swinney stood by his health secretary as he spoke to journalists following a speech in Glasgow.

The SNP leader claimed little had changed and claimed Mr Gray had simply made an accidental mistake.

The first minister said: “Neil explained to Parliament one specific detailed point which was in one of his answers to parliament that was not consistent with two other points that he made during that statement.

“The content of the issue hasn’t really changed since Neil made his parliamentary statement.

“It’s just quite simply that there’s been an issue with one of the answers that he gave at the same time he gave all of his other answers, and just one didn’t have a caveat within it.”

When asked if he still has confidence in Mr Gray, he simply said: “Yes.”

Speaking in November, Mr Gray said he should have “attended a wider of games” instead of regularly going to see Aberdeen play.

