3 Highlands and islands projects which sealed Holyrood budget deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

3 Highlands and islands projects which sealed Holyrood budget deal

Hospitals in Lerwick and Fort William, along with ferry fare pledges, were key to getting the spending package over the line.

Belford Hospital
Belford Hospital in Fort William will be replaced. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Creaking hospitals in Fort William and Lerwick are a step closer to being replaced after the SNP struck a deal to pass its Holyrood budget.

Islanders dependent on ferries were also given fresh funding commitments which could help build new ships and bring down costs for youngsters.

It came as SNP finance chief was able to reach an agreement with the Lib Dems and Greens after months of negotiating.

Here’s how households across the Highlands and islands could benefit.

1 – Belford Hospital to be replaced

The SNP promised to invest in a replacement for Fort William’s Belford Hospital when the draft budget was outlined in December.

That vow came nearly two decades after proposals were first mooted to upgrade the ageing hospital, opened in 1965.

The Lib Dems have long listed the project as a demand at the top of the party’s wish-list.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison announces the draft Budget for 2025-26 to MSPs at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
SNP finance chief Shona Robison. Image: PA.

It was feared progress stalled last year when NHS construction was put on hold.

But the upgrade is now set to go ahead after the budget’s approval.

A new hospital is expected to cost more than £160 million.

It was previously hoped the new site would be open by 2028.

2 – Lerwick hospital replacement becomes ‘high priority’

Proposals to replace Lerwick’s Gilbert Bain hospital will now be moved to the top of the SNP’s agenda when considering where to invest.

Islanders have long complained about the state of the biggest hospital covering Shetland.

A petition launched over three years ago said the facility needs to be “fit for the 21st century”.

mobile operating theatre
Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. Image: DC Thomson.

A Scottish Government insider said proposed projects being moved to the top of the pile will be “considered carefully”.

But they warned it could depend on how much money Holyrood gets from Westminster.

Shetland Lib Dem MSP Beatrice Wishart believes a new hospital is vital.

She told The Press and Journal: “The Gilbert hospital is over 60 years old and if you go in on a rainy day you’ll find buckets catching water from leaky ceilings.”

3 – Ferry boost for islanders

Orkney was one of the big winners from the budget deal agreed between the SNP and Lib Dems.

The Scottish Government has given the council more flexibility in how it manages £20 million to improve connections between islands.

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said this could help the local authority purchase new ferries to overhaul the existing fleet.

“The need to replace ferries in Orkney has been an issue of the utmost importance for me for many years,” he said.

The Scottish Greens also backed the SNP’s budget, nine months after a power-sharing deal between the two parties broke down.

They were able to secure a commitment from the government to give free inter-island travel for all youngsters aged 22 and under.

Highlands and Islands Green MSP Ariane Burgess said: “Rural life comes with its own form of taxes – far too many things are made more expensive, so this is a welcome move.”

Conversation