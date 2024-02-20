New Belford Hospital plans could stay alive despite budget crisis

SNP health boss Neil Gray says he will consider whether the planning process for a replacement Belford Hospital could continue even as NHS construction projects are put on hold.

He reacted to concerns about the pause on all new health service construction projects, with NHS Scotland saying no money is available for the work.

NHS Highland suspended work to replace Belford Hospital in Fort William as result of the nationwide delay.

First mooted nearly two decades ago, the new hospital was expected to cost more than £160 million and open its doors to patients in 2028.

But the pause on construction work – which also affects the revamp of maternity services at Raigmore Hospital – is likely to lead to delays, with the government instead prioritising essential maintenance and equipment repairs.

A fresh NHS infrastructure plan is promised in the coming weeks.

But Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes told parliament on Tuesday that the planning process for the new Belford Hospital should be allowed to continue so that work carried out to date is not wasted.

The delay “couldn’t have happened at a worse point”, she warned.

Ms Forbes asked health secretary Neil Gray: “NHS Highland has been asked to suspend the work.

“My question to the cabinet secretary is even if there is no capital to build the hospital, would the Scottish Government at least allow the planning process to progress so the work to date isn’t wasted?”

Mr Gray said: “It is essential that NHS boards continue to plan for how they will improve and reform services. We will remain committed to supporting them in that process.”

He blamed the delay on the budget settlement the Holyrood government got from Westminster.

He pointed to a cut in the capital funding provided by the UK Government, coupled with rising inflation as a result of Brexit and the war in Ukraine, to explain the choice.

“Many capital projects are under threat not because of anything the Scottish Government has done, but because of the UK Government’s disastrous management of the economy, as well as the 10% cut to our budget,” he added.

“Once again we appeal to the UK Government to use the spring budget next month to reverse that cut.”