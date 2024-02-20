New Belford Hospital plans could stay alive despite budget crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Belford Hospital plans could stay alive despite budget crisis

The health secretary said he will consider ways to keep the planning process going so work is not wasted during a Scotland-wide delay on construction.

By Alasdair Clark
Belford Hospital in Fort William
The delivery of the new Belford Hospital will be delayed as NHS construction projects are paused. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

SNP health boss Neil Gray says he will consider whether the planning process for a replacement Belford Hospital could continue even as NHS construction projects are put on hold.

He reacted to concerns about the pause on all new health service construction projects, with NHS Scotland saying no money is available for the work.

NHS Highland suspended work to replace Belford Hospital in Fort William as result of the nationwide delay.

First mooted nearly two decades ago, the new hospital was expected to cost more than £160 million and open its doors to patients in 2028.

But the pause on construction work – which also affects the revamp of maternity services at Raigmore Hospital – is likely to lead to delays, with the government instead prioritising essential maintenance and equipment repairs.

Belford Hospital/Fort William
A replacement hospital has long been promised. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A fresh NHS infrastructure plan is promised in the coming weeks.

But Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes told parliament on Tuesday that the planning process for the new Belford Hospital should be allowed to continue so that work carried out to date is not wasted.

Kate Forbes, Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP
Kate Forbes question the health secretary on the delay. Image: Supplied.

The delay “couldn’t have happened at a worse point”, she warned.

Ms Forbes asked health secretary Neil Gray: “NHS Highland has been asked to suspend the work.

“My question to the cabinet secretary is even if there is no capital to build the hospital, would the Scottish Government at least allow the planning process to progress so the work to date isn’t wasted?”

Newly appointed health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA

Mr Gray said: “It is essential that NHS boards continue to plan for how they will improve and reform services. We will remain committed to supporting them in that process.”

He blamed the delay on the budget settlement the Holyrood government got from Westminster.

He pointed to a cut in the capital funding provided by the UK Government, coupled with rising inflation as a result of Brexit and the war in Ukraine, to explain the choice.

“Many capital projects are under threat not because of anything the Scottish Government has done, but because of the UK Government’s disastrous management of the economy, as well as the 10% cut to our budget,” he added.

“Once again we appeal to the UK Government to use the spring budget next month to reverse that cut.”

Conversation