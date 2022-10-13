‘We are blind right now’: Save Belmont Cinema faces two-week wait on potential council help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We are blind right now’: Save Belmont Cinema faces two-week wait on potential council help

By Craig Munro and Cameron Roy
October 13, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 6:46 pm
The Save Belmont Cinema gathered for its first meeting in Krakatoa bar on Saturday. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
The Save Belmont Cinema gathered for its first meeting in Krakatoa bar on Saturday. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.

Campaigners working to bring Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse back from the brink face a nervy two-week wait to learn more about the future of the building.

City council bosses are to use the next fortnight to come up with a plan for the beloved cinema, which the local authority owns.

Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen and the Edinburgh Filmhouse stopped trading on October 6 after its parent charity, Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) was plunged into administration.

Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

More than 100 staff across the organisation were made redundant  – including 20 'devastated' employees in Aberdeen.

Councillors had hoped for an update on talks between the local authority and Scottish Government on Thursday.

But Lord Provost David Cameron gave city officials another two weeks to work on the briefing because the “situation was fluid and fast-changing”.

Possible solutions will be put to the council’s finance committee early next month.

Aberdeen Labour leader Sandra Macdonald is one of the Save Belmont Cinema campaigns. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Labour leader Sandra Macdonald is one of the Save Belmont Cinema campaigns. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Aberdeen Labour leader Sandra Macdonald has also been organising the Save Belmont Cinema group, which now has over 3,200 members on Facebook.

The campaigners have been in talks with the city council, government and the arts quango Creative Scotland.

Save Belmont Cinema: ‘Nothing can be done until then’

Mrs Macdonald said: “We are blind right now. In two weeks time we will have more information from the council officers.

“Nothing can be done until then.

“We have heard there is a lot of interest in the Belmont from various groups.

“Everyone is talking about it. We want to use that raw community energy.”

Film screenings at the Belmont have stopped. Work to save the Aberdeen cinema faces a two-week wait. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Film screenings at the Belmont have stopped. Work to save the Aberdeen cinema faces a two-week wait. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Save the Belmont is working to capture stories and memories that have made the cinema so special to so many Aberdonians over the years.

They hope to use them to help promote the cinema in the future.

At the group’s first meeting in Krakatoa on Saturday, October 9, dozens signed up for the action group.

Another meeting is planned for the middle of next week.

But no location has yet been confirmed.

Former manager: ‘Edinburgh will have to fight their own fight and Aberdeen will have to fight theirs’

Dallas King, 42, worked at the Belmont for 13 years – eventually ending up as manager.

He has been a key member of the action group due to his hands-on experience in running the cinema.

He said: “We are not expecting a full plan, but it would be good to get some more information.

Dallas King spoke at the first Save Belmont Cinema meeting. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.
Dallas King spoke at the first Save Belmont Cinema meeting. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

“I think Edinburgh will have to fight their own fight and Aberdeen will have to fight theirs.

“It will be a long process, I think.

“At this time it is about supporting the staff and highlighting opportunities as best we can.”

All three subsidiaries of CMI, including the Belmont in Aberdeen, Edinburgh Filmhouse, and the Edinburgh International Film Festival Limited are now controlled by administrators FRP Advisory.

They will publish new details on the finances of the cinemas in six weeks’ time.

