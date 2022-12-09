EXCLUSIVE: SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn on ‘crap’ party split talk and campaigning in Aberdeen wearing Dundee United top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn on ‘crap’ party split talk and campaigning in Aberdeen wearing Dundee United top

Stephen Flynn is just over a couple of days into the job but has already been forced to play down claims of splits within the SNP's Westminster group.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 9:34 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied

Stephen Flynn is just over a couple of days into the job but has already been forced to play down claims of splits within the SNP’s Westminster group.

As the dust settles on the swift leadership contest, the MP for Aberdeen South dismisses reports Nicola Sturgeon did not want him in the position as “a load of crap”.

The pair talked on the phone after the vote on Tuesday night – the first minister was the second person he called after his wife – but they have yet to schedule their first in-person meeting.

The 34-year-old says it is his intention to put his “own team” in place in the coming days, including a “couple of small changes” to his frontbench.

Some decisions are being made for him. Veteran MP Pete Wishart quit first with a swipe at the new leader.

He is also yet to convincingly spell out how his leadership will differ from that of Ian Blackford beyond promising a style that is “energetic, positive and assertive”.

However, the MP is not a man afraid of a challenge having campaigned in Aberdeen wearing a Dundee United top, overcome his own health challenges and navigated a rapid rise to the top of the Westminster group.

Rift in the ranks

Looking ahead, the Aberdeen South MP is keen to insist the Westminster group are a “close-knit bunch” and denies any talk of a rupture among the group of MPs.

Stephen Flynn and Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail in Aberdeen earlier this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But he admitted he will be having a “good chat” with Mr Wishart next week to “talk things through”.

Mr Flynn told The Press and Journal: “Pete’s a valued colleague. There’s going to be absolutely no issues between me and Pete going forward.”

The second departure came just hours later when defence spokesman Stewart McDonald, who backed Mr Flynn’s Westminster leadership rival Alison Thewliss, also chose to quit the frontbench team.

Oil and gas

The new Westminster leader is also quick to stamp out suggestion he could challenge the first minister’s opposition to drilling new North Sea oil and gas fields.

He maintains he is “completely in agreement” with his party’s position around a just transition for oil and gas workers.

“Like everyone in and around Aberdeen, I’ve got family and close friends who work in the offshore industry”, he says.

“My position is very clear. I fully support the party’s position in terms of making sure we have a just stable and fair transition.”

Thousands of people across the north-east are employed in the oil and gas sector. Image: Shutterstock

In his new position he is keen to ensure Scotland, and the north-east in particular, benefits from the “renewables revolution”.

Mr Flynn adds: “The opportunities for Scotland are enormous and certainly in the north-east of Scotland I want to see us harness that and see us become that global hub for the renewables industry.

“I think it’s achievable, I think it can be done and that ensures jobs in this city, in the wider north-east are protected not just for the next 15-20 years but for the decades to come.”

Dundee roots

The Dundee-born MP grew up in both the city and Brechin, and went on to study at Dundee University.

He says he is “probably the only politician in Aberdeen to ever go chap doors with a Dundee United top on” before a game with Aberdeen a few years back.

It received some “interesting responses to say the least”, he recalls.

Stephen Flynn is an Aberdeen MP but Dundee United fan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

His first home was his parents’ flat in Stobswell, not far from Tannadice, and he says his love of Dundee United is “something that runs right through my family”.

“Myself, my dad, my brother, my best pal, we all sit together at Tannadice”, he says.

“We have done for a long time. I’ve had a season ticket since 1993. I’ve been going to see United for a long, long time.

“I just hope I’ll still be able to have the time to go and see them.”

His dad is Dundee councillor Mark Flynn, who visited the Commons on Wednesday, following his son’s first outing as party leader at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The pair were joined by former Scotland football manager, Alex McLeish.

Despite his dad’s entry into political life – after his son’s – the Flynn household was not especially political as his parents were “working to keep food on the table”.

The MP instead became interested in politics in his teens as a result of suffering from a serious condition called avascular necrosis.

This left him unable to walk without sticks or crutches for 17 years until undergoing a “life-changing” hip replacement operation in 2020.

He says: “The reason I probably got interested in politics is I knackered my leg and wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do which was to run around like everyone else.

“I started reading books and probably tried a bit harder at school than I otherwise would have done.

“That unfortunate personal circumstance perhaps focused my mind on something that I found interesting.”

Scottish independence

As the SNP’s new Westminster leader, he will be the MP responsible for taking the group towards its drive for independence.

Ms Sturgeon plans to make the next general election a single-issue contest on independence, dubbed a “de facto referendum”, after the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate on independence without Westminster consent.

The precise detail of that proposition will be put to party members at a special conference to be held in the new year.

Asked if he supports that plan, Mr Flynn says he remains “very open-minded” but rejected outright any suggestion from some of “collapsing Holyrood”.

“I think that’s utterly absurd during a cost of living crisis,” he says.

“That would be one thing I’d be completely against but I don’t think that’s something the party will take forward.

“What we will seek to do is maximise the support where we can and it will be for party members to make that decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Stephen Flynn, the new SNP's Westminster leader. Image: supplied
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented