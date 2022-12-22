Scots charity to set up children’s operating room in Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots charity to set up children’s operating room in Afghanistan

By Chris Cromar
December 22, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 12:16 pm
Afghanistan has one of the world's highest mortality rates. Image: Shutterstock
Afghanistan has one of the world's highest mortality rates. Image: Shutterstock

A charity set up by oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood’s son is saving lives by setting up a new paediatric operating room in Afghanistan.

Kids Operating Room, founded by Garreth Wood and his wife Nicola, will provide children in Afghanistan with access to safe surgery for the first time in years.

Installed at Atatürk Children’s Hospital in Kabul, the country’s busiest hospital, surgeons have been working with a critical lack of equipment or resources to treat children.

KidsOR has already installed 59 operating rooms across Africa and Latin America, but say this is their most challenging project to date.

Afghanistan – one of the world’s highest mortality rates

Afghanistan has an exceptionally large child population with a dangerous lack of access to safe surgery – it is reported to have one of the highest mortality rates in the world according to Unicef.

The installation has involved the collation and shipment of more than 3,300 items of the highest-grade paediatric surgical equipment from the charity’s logistics hub in Dundee.

Now at sea, the shipment is on track to arrive in the country this month, from which point the charity will work closely with in-country biomedical engineers with a view to the operating room being ready from early next year.

Mrs Wood said: “The tireless effort from our team to make this possible has been breathtaking. Afghanistan is one of the hardest places in the world to be a child and there is a huge and desperate need for a paediatric surgery facility. This installation will directly save lives, as well as allow children to live their lives free from disability and pain.”

KidsOR was founded by Garreth and Nicola Wood.

Transforming futures

“Ultimately, it will transform the futures of vulnerable children and their families. Every child deserves access to surgery and we’re committed to putting the resources in place to make this happen for children across the globe.

“Garreth and I feel very proud that Kids Operating Room are now in Afghanistan and feel strongly that it is a country that will particularly benefit from these facilities.”

It is expected that the operating room will treat around 1,000 children every year and the charity will work with the hospital to ensure they have the essential equipment to set up and carry out complex and lifesaving procedures.

Dr Dunya Moghul, who is a KidsOR paediatric surgeon, is originally from Afghanistan and stressed the importance of the project.

She said: “There is a huge and desperate need for paediatric surgery in Kabul and I’m proud to work with KidsOR to get children access to the safe surgery they so badly need.

“Surgery is a basic human right that must sit at the heart of any sustainable healthcare system. By providing access to safe paediatric surgery, we are breaking new ground to save children’s lives.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented