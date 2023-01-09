5 problems people across the north of Scotland want politicians to fix in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 problems people across the north of Scotland want politicians to fix in 2023

Nicola Sturgeon is back at Holyrood after the Christmas break - but with a referendum unlikely to happen this year, what do people across the north and north-east want instead?
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 7:27 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Nicola Sturgeon is back at Holyrood after the Christmas break – but with a referendum unlikely to happen this year, what do people across the north and north-east want instead?

Last year was chaotic for domestic politics, with upheaval at Westminster and a long-running argument at Holyrood on the constitution.

Here are just five of the big problems and promises you want sorted for 2023.

1. Fix the NHS

NHS Grampian took the desperate step of putting out an urgent social media appeal for staff off-duty or on holiday to come in to work over the festive period.

And NHS Highland has warned Raigmore and Belford Hospitals are “very busy” and expressed concerns over a surge in flu patients. 

Patients across the north and north-east have also struggled to access their GP with one Aberdeen doctor revealing he is seeing three times the safe number of patients “on an almost-daily basis”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is facing mounting pressure to come forward with a recovery plan.

He says Covid backlogs, rising cases of flu and Strep A, delayed discharged and cold weather are “all compounding” the usual pressures on the health service.

The SNP minister is expected to deliver a statement addressing concerns at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is waiting for an extra £7 million a year required to help more Moray women give birth in Elgin. 

Campaigners in Caithness continue to raise concerns over the lack of women’s healthcare in the county, with women facing 100-mile journeys to Inverness for treatment. 

2. Will the A9 and A96 be dualled?

It was confirmed just days before Christmas that a final decision on fully dualling the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness will not be made until well into next year.

The SNP promised over a decade ago to dual the route by 2030.

But this was thrown into doubt when the Scottish Greens were brought into government in 2021.

An open survey of P&J readers, published on January 6, revealed the vast majority of respondents want the A96 dualled all the way.

The A96 near Glen of Foudland, just south of Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

A project to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth has also been hit by serious delays but the government has yet to give an update on its 2025 target completion date.

Pressure on the SNP Government is intensifying after 13 people died on the stretch due to be dualled between the two cities.

3. We need better ferries

Furious islanders from the Hebrides to Shetland have warned locals are packing up and quitting their communities in response to the “utterly chaotic” ferry system.

The construction of two new ferries, MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, is well behind schedule and over budget.

The vessels, which were originally commissioned in 2015 from struggling shipyard Fergus Marine, are now years late and over a hundred million pounds over budget.

The Holyrood inquiry continues but already the SNP is promising more.

4. Whatever happened to Freeports?

Three locations across the north-east, Highlands and islands are vying for “green freeport” status from the UK and Scottish governments.

Freeports get special tax status and are being promoted as job-creating goldmines. Others fear they are light on regulation and attractive to money launderers.

A joint bid by Aberdeen and Peterhead ports is going up against bids by Cromarty Firth and Orkney for the two coveted spots.

But bidders have been left in the dark since the summer over who will secure the special tax status, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack admitting months ago that a decision has already been made.

Aberdeen Port has launched a joint bid with Peterhead Port. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is understood the ever-changing leadership of the Tory party delayed the announcement last year.

5. What is the future for oil and gas?

The SNP conference in October seemed to finally push the future of oil and gas workers to the top of the agenda. 

Taking place in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon said her government has a “duty” to support workers into new green jobs.

But there has been a lack of detail on the practicalities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to BP headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, in February 2016. Image: PA

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson is slated to deliver a statement on Scotland’s long-awaited energy strategy and “just transition” plan on Tuesday.

The latter will focus on the offshore workforce, Mr Matheson told The Press and Journal last year. 

Energy policy is reserved to the UK Government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have a key role in charting the future of the oil and gas sector, from the licensing of future oil fields to the windfall tax.

