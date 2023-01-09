5 problems people across the north of Scotland want politicians to fix in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon is back at Holyrood after the Christmas break – but with a referendum unlikely to happen this year, what do people across the north and north-east want instead?

Last year was chaotic for domestic politics, with upheaval at Westminster and a long-running argument at Holyrood on the constitution.

Here are just five of the big problems and promises you want sorted for 2023.

1. Fix the NHS

NHS Grampian took the desperate step of putting out an urgent social media appeal for staff off-duty or on holiday to come in to work over the festive period.

And NHS Highland has warned Raigmore and Belford Hospitals are “very busy” and expressed concerns over a surge in flu patients.

Patients across the north and north-east have also struggled to access their GP with one Aberdeen doctor revealing he is seeing three times the safe number of patients “on an almost-daily basis”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is facing mounting pressure to come forward with a recovery plan.

He says Covid backlogs, rising cases of flu and Strep A, delayed discharged and cold weather are “all compounding” the usual pressures on the health service.

The SNP minister is expected to deliver a statement addressing concerns at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is waiting for an extra £7 million a year required to help more Moray women give birth in Elgin.

Campaigners in Caithness continue to raise concerns over the lack of women’s healthcare in the county, with women facing 100-mile journeys to Inverness for treatment.

2. Will the A9 and A96 be dualled?

It was confirmed just days before Christmas that a final decision on fully dualling the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness will not be made until well into next year.

The SNP promised over a decade ago to dual the route by 2030.

But this was thrown into doubt when the Scottish Greens were brought into government in 2021.

An open survey of P&J readers, published on January 6, revealed the vast majority of respondents want the A96 dualled all the way.

A project to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth has also been hit by serious delays but the government has yet to give an update on its 2025 target completion date.

Pressure on the SNP Government is intensifying after 13 people died on the stretch due to be dualled between the two cities.

3. We need better ferries

Furious islanders from the Hebrides to Shetland have warned locals are packing up and quitting their communities in response to the “utterly chaotic” ferry system.

The construction of two new ferries, MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, is well behind schedule and over budget.

The vessels, which were originally commissioned in 2015 from struggling shipyard Fergus Marine, are now years late and over a hundred million pounds over budget.

The Holyrood inquiry continues but already the SNP is promising more.

4. Whatever happened to Freeports?

Three locations across the north-east, Highlands and islands are vying for “green freeport” status from the UK and Scottish governments.

Freeports get special tax status and are being promoted as job-creating goldmines. Others fear they are light on regulation and attractive to money launderers.

A joint bid by Aberdeen and Peterhead ports is going up against bids by Cromarty Firth and Orkney for the two coveted spots.

But bidders have been left in the dark since the summer over who will secure the special tax status, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack admitting months ago that a decision has already been made.

It is understood the ever-changing leadership of the Tory party delayed the announcement last year.

5. What is the future for oil and gas?

The SNP conference in October seemed to finally push the future of oil and gas workers to the top of the agenda.

Taking place in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon said her government has a “duty” to support workers into new green jobs.

But there has been a lack of detail on the practicalities.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson is slated to deliver a statement on Scotland’s long-awaited energy strategy and “just transition” plan on Tuesday.

The latter will focus on the offshore workforce, Mr Matheson told The Press and Journal last year.

Energy policy is reserved to the UK Government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have a key role in charting the future of the oil and gas sector, from the licensing of future oil fields to the windfall tax.