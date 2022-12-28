NHS Highland concerned over surge in flu patients in hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland concerned over surge in flu patients in hospitals

By Ross Hempseed
December 28, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 6:33 pm
NHS Highland has warned of the dangers of flu spreading. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Highland has warned of the dangers of flu spreading. Image: Shutterstock

NHS Highland has reported an “exceptionally large rise” in people being admitted to hospital with flu in recent days.

The health board, which operates Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as well as several smaller medical facilities, says a rise in flu cases is putting pressure on health services.

Typically, cold and flu are more widespread during the winter months, so NHS Highland is warning those with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting hospitals.

This will prevent sick people currently in the hospital developing a cold or flu, and officials “strongly advise” to consider whether to visit people in hospital.

Reducing non-urgent visitor activity in confined spaces such as hospital wards will help reduce the risk of the spread of flu within the community.

NHS Highland warn against visiting people in hospital if you have the flu. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Dr Adam Brown, consultant microbiologist with NHS Highland, said: “We are seeing an exceptionally large rise in cases of influenza in the community across Scotland.

“There are also more cases of other respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus, while Covid-19 is still circulating within our communities.

‘Covid is still circulating’

“These conditions can cause serious ill health, especially among more vulnerable people, and we have seen this reflected in admissions to hospitals.

“It is vital we take actions that help control these infections and reduce the risk of spread.

“We recognise the importance of visiting for both our patients and their loved ones and we want that to continue but, if it can wait we are asking you to think about postponing your visit for the time being.”

NHS Highland encourage people to continue hygiene practices adopted during the pandemic, such as regular hand washing and sanitizing.

Good ventilation in small spaces can minimise flu particles in the air, limiting the risk of exposure.

