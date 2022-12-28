NHS Highland concerned over surge in flu patients in hospitals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Highland has reported an “exceptionally large rise” in people being admitted to hospital with flu in recent days.

The health board, which operates Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as well as several smaller medical facilities, says a rise in flu cases is putting pressure on health services.

Typically, cold and flu are more widespread during the winter months, so NHS Highland is warning those with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting hospitals.

This will prevent sick people currently in the hospital developing a cold or flu, and officials “strongly advise” to consider whether to visit people in hospital.

Reducing non-urgent visitor activity in confined spaces such as hospital wards will help reduce the risk of the spread of flu within the community.

Dr Adam Brown, consultant microbiologist with NHS Highland, said: “We are seeing an exceptionally large rise in cases of influenza in the community across Scotland.

“There are also more cases of other respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus, while Covid-19 is still circulating within our communities.

‘Covid is still circulating’

“These conditions can cause serious ill health, especially among more vulnerable people, and we have seen this reflected in admissions to hospitals.

“It is vital we take actions that help control these infections and reduce the risk of spread.

“We recognise the importance of visiting for both our patients and their loved ones and we want that to continue but, if it can wait we are asking you to think about postponing your visit for the time being.”

NHS Highland encourage people to continue hygiene practices adopted during the pandemic, such as regular hand washing and sanitizing.

Good ventilation in small spaces can minimise flu particles in the air, limiting the risk of exposure.