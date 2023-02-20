All you need to know as Humza Yousaf makes pitch to be Scotland’s next first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

All you need to know as Humza Yousaf makes pitch to be Scotland’s next first minister

The SNP health secretary answered questions on the future of gender reform law, independence and his track record in a struggling NHS.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 20, 2023, 3:30 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 4:16 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf claimed he is the best candidate to carry on Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy as he fired the starting gun on his race to become Scotland’s next first minister.

The SNP health chief was full of praise for main leadership rival Kate Forbes, but had less to say about challenger Ash Regan.

He also answered questions on the future of gender reform law, independence and his track record in a struggling health service.

Here’s all you need to know about his pitch to be the nation’s next leader.

1. ‘I have the experience’

Mr Yousaf defended his record as health secretary despite repeated calls from opponents for him to resign.

He argued he is an experienced hand who had been “trusted with some of the country’s most difficult jobs” over the past decade.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP claimed he had successfully worked with NHS staff to avoid strikes, and insisted the health service was performing better under his watch than elsewhere in the UK.

Humza Yousaf defended his record as health secretary. Image: PA.

That’s despite record A&E waiting times in the north and north-east, huge treatment backlogs, patients facing lengthy waits for an ambulance, and concerns over staff shortages in rural areas.

Mr Yousaf has faced relentless demands to quit his current post from Scottish Labour, who have heavily criticised his management of the NHS.

He brushed off claims from their deputy leader Jackie Baillie that he would be “delusional” to run for first minister, saying: “The opposition attacking government ministers is hardly a surprise.”

2. ‘We are closer to independence than we’ve ever been’

“I believe in independence with every fibre of my being”, Mr Yousaf said as he addressed key supporters in Clydebank’s town hall.

He told the audience independence would be won by building greater support across the country and warned there were no quick routes to exiting the UK.

He said: “We have to get back to the basics and remind people why they need independence.”

Humza Yousaf praised Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Ben Hendry.

But he distanced himself from Ms Sturgeon’s plans to fight the next Westminster vote on separation alone, admitting he had “concerns” about her strategy.

Mr Yousaf claimed it will be “politically impossible” for the UK Government to deny Scotland its independence if a desire to leave the UK becomes the “settled will”.

But he was unable to outline a clear path to a second referendum and admitted any approach will “undoubtedly have challenges”.

3. ‘I’m my own man’

Mr Yousaf started out his pitch with effusive praise for the outgoing first minister. One of her longtime close allies, he insisted she had done more than anybody to pursue independence.

From gender reforms to the deposit return scheme, the current health secretary intends to continue on with many of her major policies if he takes over.

But Mr Yousaf insisted he was still his “own man” and denied he was a “downgrade” from his departing party leader who has dominated Scotland’s political landscape.

4. ‘We need someone who can heal division’

The independence question and gender reforms row fractured unity within the SNP ahead of what could be a bruising leadership campaign.

Ms Regan quit the government in protest last October and has vowed to ditch some of Ms Sturgeon’s signature policies. Veteran Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing has become a thorn in his own party’s side.

Mr Yousaf pitched himself to supporters as a candidate who can bring the SNP together and heal deepening rifts.

He said: “I believe I have the best set of skills to bridge divides that exist. We need someone who can reach across the divide, and heal division where necessary.”

Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.

Finance chief and Highland MSP Ms Forbes launched her own campaign just as Mr Yousaf started speaking in Clydebank, and she is expected to be his strongest rival.

Mr Yousaf was quick to talk up her abilities, describing her as an “extraordinary talent” who would warrant a place in his government if he succeeded Ms Sturgeon.

He wasn’t as keen on offering Ms Regan a place in any future cabinet, saying: “Let’s see where we get to in this race.”

5. ‘We should absolutely be challenging’

Mr Yousaf said he fully backed Ms Sturgeon’s controversial reforms aimed at making it easier for transgender people to self-identify.

The SNP leadership contender condemned the UK Government’s decision to block them and said he would be willing to challenge the Tories in court.

He claimed the Conservatives were trying to “trample” over the “will of the Scottish Parliament”.

He said: “This is about an assault and attack on our very democratic institutions. Yes, I think we should absolutely be challenging that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented