Cricket: Scotland spinners come to the fore in 43-run win over Namibia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Scotland spinners come to the fore in 43-run win over Namibia

By Jamie Durent
February 20, 2023, 4:00 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 4:32 pm
Scotland players congratulate Brandon McMullen during their win over Namibia. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland
Scotland players congratulate Brandon McMullen during their win over Namibia. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland

Scotland had their bowlers to thank as they delivered a 43-run victory over Namibia in Kirtipur.

Defending 221, spinners Mark Watt and Michael Leask shared seven wickets between them to ensure they bounced back from defeat against Nepal.

The Scots had several players get starts with the bat, without going on to capitalise with a big score. Chris McBride (47) was the pick of them, while Tom Mackintosh, captain Richie Berrington and Leask all chipped in.

In response, Namibia appeared to be moving along nicely at 112 for two with Lo-handre Louwens (52) and Gerhard Erasmus (43) before a batting collapse.

Leask continued his impressive tour with three-for-42 and Watt (four-for-41) was as reliable as ever. All-rounder Brandon McMullen chipped in with a couple of wickets as Namibia collapsed to 178 all out.

“We are happy with the victory,” said head coach Shane Burger. “It wasn’t the ideal display, but it shows real character when you can win in that way.

“It was also pleasing, after losing the toss, to defend our total as it has tended to be a bit easier for the teams chasing at this ground in recent days.

“From a batting point of view, it was good to see Chris McBride get off to a good start and post a good score [47]. He is playing well at the moment and getting starts, so going forward I’m sure he can go on and get some big scores.

Scotland kept the Namibians under pressure

“It was also good to see Liam Naylor on debut (20) get a start, but along with Chris and some other lads he would have wanted to kick on once he was set.

Michael Leask reached 50 one-day international wickets against Namibia. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland
Michael Leask reached 50 one-day international wickets against Namibia. Image: Ian Jacobs/Cricket Scotland

With youngsters McBride and Mackintosh contributing with the bat, plus Liam Naylor becoming the third debutant of the trip, Scotland gave an insight into what the future might look like.

“In terms of the bowling, we knew we had to be disciplined and I didn’t think we were throughout, we didn’t put pressure on their batters all of the time,” added Burger.

“However, having said that I was really impressed with the way Michael Leask bowled and he has put in three great performances on this trip and is continuing to show his worth as a cricketer. He genuinely is a world class player.

“Then Mark Watt managed to get breakthroughs and keep the Namibians under pressure.

“I’m particularly happy with the fightback. We were under pressure a couple of times during that game and managed to come back.”

Scotland, who have already secured top spot in World Cup League 2, round off the tour against host nation Nepal on Tuesday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Holly Whittaker (Elgin AAC). Image: Bobby Gavin / Scottish Athletics
Holly Whittaker's success in spite of alarming lack of athletics facilities in Elgin
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen curler Rebecca Morrison to lead Scottish team at world championships next month
Scotland celebrate victory over West Indies at the T20 Cricket World Cup in 2022. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ar)
Jamie Durent: Scotland's tour to Nepal could help shape their cricketing future
Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Michael Leask century in vain as Scotland fall to Nepal defeat
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir takes flight at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports. Picture by Wullie Marr
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir reflects on a successful year - and talks her…
George Munsey hit a rapid-fire century for Scotland. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198f)
Cricket: Scotland inspired by George Munsey hundred to thrash Namibia
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Granite City Taekwondo on the podium at the 2023 Lanarkshire Open Championships.
Aberdeen taekwondo club secure medal haul in first competition since Covid-19 pandemic

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented