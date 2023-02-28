SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes wants independent Scotland to have Norway-style oil fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes wants independent Scotland to have Norway-style oil fund

The finance secretary firmed up her support for oil and gas in the north-east.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 28, 2023, 3:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 4:36 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Kate Forbes firmed up her support for oil and gas in the north-east as she insisted profits should be used to set up a special Norway-style wealth fund.

The SNP finance chief, who is vying to be first minister, insisted her party should not throw the fossil fuels sector “to the winds”.

Instead Ms Forbes wants revenues earned from drilling in the North Sea to be invested back into the economy if Scotland exits the union.

For years, the SNP claimed Westminster had wasted lucrative profits reaped from the oil and gas industry as they made their case for independence.

Campaigners consistently looked to Norway’s approach as the best model for Scotland to emulate if a bid to leave the UK was successful.

Ms Forbes said oil and gas should not be phased out immediately. Image: Robert Perry.

The Scandinavian nation’s government set up an oil fund in 1990 which uses money generated from drilling to invest in assets such as property and infrastructure.

However, SNP support for oil and gas has waned in recent years with the government opposed to any new oil fields opening.

Instead Nicola Sturgeon’s administration has backed shifting to renewables as quickly as possible despite opposition from the Tories.

Ms Forbes warned her party must avoid “cliff edges in policy” while moving away from dependence on fossil fuels as she promised a change in tack.

The SNP leadership hopeful insisted money earned from a new oil fund could even be used to invest in green energy.

New direction

She said: “I don’t think it is wise to throw the oil and gas sector to the winds in a way that may compromise our energy security and ability to invest large sums, including in renewables.

“For over 50 years, Scotland has cast envious eyes across the North Sea to Norway and its Sovereign Wealth Fund.

“It didn’t make the mistake of the UK and fail to prepare for the future when oil and gas was discovered in Scotland’s waters.”

Ms Forbes insisted she remained “fully committed” to supporting renewable energy despite not wanting to wind down oil and gas production immediately.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP is not the only SNP leadership candidate willing to jettison the government’s current energy policies.

Ash Regan warned her party has ‘neglected’ the north-east.

Outsider candidate Ash Regan has also said she would not support the rapid phasing out of fossil fuels if she wins the race to succeed Ms Sturgeon.

Ms Regan – who quit her government post last October – told The Press and Journal her own party had “neglected” the north-east of Scotland.

Despite backing an oil fund, Ms Forbes admitted Scotland would not be able to “emulate Norway’s achievements overnight”.

A YouGov poll just days ago indicated 70% of SNP voters backed moving away from oil and gas dependence in the near future.

It found 45% of the party’s supporters supported a ban on opening new oil fields, while 39% were opposed.

Campaign woes

Ms Forbes’ attempt to set out an economic vision for Scotland if she wins the race to be first minister comes after the first week of her campaign was bogged down by controversies.

The Holyrood finance secretary sparked fury after admitting she would have voted against gay marriage had she been an MSP when it was passed.

Ms Forbes also confessed she would have voted against the SNP’s controversial gender reforms had she not been on maternity leave at the time.

