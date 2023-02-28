Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash involving a tractor and two cars this afternoon.

The incident has blocked the A98 Cullen to Fochabers road at Slackhead, south of Buckie.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have all been deployed to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances from Buckie, Fochabers and Keith were assisting the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A SFRS heavy rescue vehicle was requested but was not used at the scene, with fire crews leaving the scene just after 4pm.

According to AA Traffic News, the road has been closed and traffic beginning to queue between the Portgordon exit to the Auchintae exit along the A98.

More to follow.