Tories pledge to push for dual A90 north of Ellon as they unveil Aberdeenshire Council election hopefuls

By Ben Hendry
March 30, 2022, 6:00 am
George Carr has outlined the Conservatives' vision for Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team
The Tories will ramp up the pressure for a dual carriageway north of Ellon should they take the reins of Aberdeenshire Council in the upcoming elections.

The Scottish Conservatives are today unveiling their field of 33 candidates who will battle for places on the local authority in May.

George Carr, who will contest the Mearns seat he has held since 2007, outlined a few key aims.

Councillors George Carr and Ann Ross, who will both defend their seats, at the Cairn O’Mount

Tories make Aberdeenshire Council elections pledges

Mr Carr says road safety and improving the region’s battered bridges will be paramount if they gain control of the chambers.

Hopefuls have vowed to step up a gear when it comes to campaigning for the A90 to be dualled between Ellon and Peterhead.

The long-running fight has been primarily spearheaded by Ellon councillor Gillian Owen, who argues the scheme is needed to boost business and increase safety.

The A947 at Newmachar. 

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have promised to prioritise improving the A947 road between Dyce and Newmachar, which has witnessed several crashes in recent years.

Environmental policies include boosting the national electric vehicle charger programme, with “rapid charger points” becoming the default option.

Tories say Aberdeenshire ‘has been short-changed’

Mr Carr, who has won three elections already in the Mearns ward, is also promising to fight the SNP government.

He said: “For years, Aberdeenshire has given more to Holyrood than what it gets back, which means we have been short-changed by tens of millions of pounds for public services every year.

“As we recover economically and socially from the pandemic, local services must be the only priority for those at the ballot box.”

David Duguid MP and Councillor Gillian Owen, on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at the Toll of Birness.

Full list of Conservative candidates

Banff and District: Stewart Adams

Troup: Mark Findlater and Richard Menard

Fraserburgh and District: James Adams

Central Buchan: Hannah Powell and Steve Owen

Peterhead and Rattray: Iain Sutherland and Matthew James

Peterhead South and Cruden: Neil Johnstone and George Hall

Turriff and District: Iain Taylor and Gordon Lang

Mid Formartine: Sheila Powell and Derek Ritchie

Ellon and District: Gillian Owen and John Crawley

West Garioch: Sam Payne

Inverurie and District: David Keating

East Garioch: Dominic Lonchay

Westhill and District: Ron McKail and Craig Miller

Huntly and Alford: Robbie Withey and Lauren Knight

Aboyne and Upper Deeside: Sarah Brown and Claudia Leith

Banchory and Mid Deeside: Ann Ross and Harriet Cross

North Kincardine: Jeff Hutchison and Shirley Burnett

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside: Wendy Agnew and Alan Turner

Mearns: George Carr and Laurie Cairnie

