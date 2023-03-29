Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’ of Kate Forbes

An Aberdeen business figure has left the SNP after almost five decades in the party, arguing Humza Yousaf has shown an “inability” to unite the party.

Kenny Anderson, who owns property company Anderson Buchan Properties, made the decision to quit the party as the new first minister was forming his government on Wednesday.

The businessman, who voted for Kate Forbes in the leadership election, said the offer of the rural affairs brief was a “sideways move” which “sidelined” her.

It also emerged Business Minister Ivan McKee is also quitting government after being offered a role with “less responsibility”.

Mr Anderson, who worked with Mr McKee at pro-independence body Business for Scotland during the independence referendum, described him as a “loss”.

‘Inability to unite party’

Events have already convinced the businessman, who joined the SNP in 1974 aged 15, that the new first minister has shown his “inability” to bring the party together.

He also has concerns over the governance of the party and says he was “astounded” by a recent row over membership figures.

It emerged 30,000 members have left the party since 2021, which the party had initially denied when asked by journalists.

On Tuesday, Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Ms Forbes snubbed Mr Yousaf’s offer of a rural affairs brief in his new-look Scottish Government.

He narrowly beat Ms Forbes with 52% of the vote, while she managed to attract support from 48%.

Her supporters said the new first minister, who was sworn in to the role on Wednesday, should have reflected on the level of support she had when handing out jobs.

Why Kenny Anderson quit the SNP

Mr Anderson told the Press and Journal: “I was in tune with a lot of what Kate Forbes was for in terms of particularly the economy and business. But I don’t share her views on gay marriage.

“There were flaws but I voted for Kate and was keen on her.

“Whoever won I wanted to see them overhaul the governance of the party and unite the party.

“That would involve appointing someone who got 48% of the vote to at least the same position she held before she took maternity leave.

“When Humza Yousaf offered her what I consider a sideways move that would have sidelined her.

“I thought that signalled poor judgment and I felt it wouldn’t unify the party.

“That was what drove my decision.”

The business figure said he still supports the SNP and would continue to vote for them in elections at any level of government.

He continued: “I just felt I couldn’t continue as a member until I’m satisfied the governance has been sorted out and the party has been unified.”

Who is Kenny Anderson?

Mr Anderson founded Northfield-based building firm Anderson Construction in 1993.

It closed in 2018 after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

During the 2014 independence referendum, he was local chairman of pro-independence business body, Business for Scotland.

That same year, he became chairman of charity Clan Cancer for three years, leaving the position in 2018.

He is now on the board of urological cancer charity, Ucan Aberdeen.