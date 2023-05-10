Cfine to provide budget cooking sessions with Celebrate Aberdeen Parade donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cfine to provide budget cooking sessions with Celebrate Aberdeen Parade donation

The charity has also been named as a finalist at the Scottish Charity Awards.

By Ellie Milne
Cfine was among the charities to march down Union Street as part of Celebrate Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Cfine has been named as the latest recipient of the Celebrate Aberdeen Parade collection fund.

The charity will use the £1,100 donation to provide a block of 12 sessions all about cooking on a budget for eight people at its community kitchen.

Cook at the ‘Nook is a fully equipped training kitchen where Cfine’s staff provide one-to-one support for participants.

All of the money was collected by volunteers during the Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in August 2022.

Graeme Robbie, senior development manager at Cfine, said the donation will provide a very welcome boost to support the services it provides.

Graeme Robbie, senior development manager for Cfine. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He said: “Now, more than ever, it is essential that as much support as possible is made available to those struggling. The pandemic shone a light on poverty and Cfine experienced exceptional levels of demand for services.

“Sadly, due to the cost-of-living crisis demand is reaching the same level as the worst of the pandemic and looks set to continue to rise.”

Celebrate Aberdeen board member John Slater said Cfine was a “worthy recipient” and believes the cooking sessions will have a lasting impact within the community.

‘A fantastic recognition’

Cfine, which tackles poverty, builds resilience and improves health and wellbeing across the community, has also been nominated for a Scottish Charity Award.

The organisation has been recognised as a finalist in the Charity of the Year category and encouraging those in the north-east to give them their vote.

Chief executive Fiona Rae said: “The positive impact we make across the communities we support to alleviate the pressures people are facing due to being affected by poverty, would not be possible without the hard work, passion, commitment, and enthusiasm of all the staff and volunteers; it is fantastic recognition for the team”

Fiona Rae is chief executive of Cfine. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Voting is open until 5pm on Wednesday, May 24, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Today it was announced that Cfine had distributed the equivalent of 120,000 meals to 68 community food members across the city, as well as providing 300 free memberships for community pantries through cost of living funding.

The charity received a share of the £1 million to help alleviate the impact of the crisis in August last year.

