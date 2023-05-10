Cfine to provide budget cooking sessions with Celebrate Aberdeen Parade donation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cfine has been named as the latest recipient of the Celebrate Aberdeen Parade collection fund.

The charity will use the £1,100 donation to provide a block of 12 sessions all about cooking on a budget for eight people at its community kitchen.

Cook at the ‘Nook is a fully equipped training kitchen where Cfine’s staff provide one-to-one support for participants.

All of the money was collected by volunteers during the Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in August 2022.

Graeme Robbie, senior development manager at Cfine, said the donation will provide a very welcome boost to support the services it provides.

He said: “Now, more than ever, it is essential that as much support as possible is made available to those struggling. The pandemic shone a light on poverty and Cfine experienced exceptional levels of demand for services.

“Sadly, due to the cost-of-living crisis demand is reaching the same level as the worst of the pandemic and looks set to continue to rise.”

Celebrate Aberdeen board member John Slater said Cfine was a “worthy recipient” and believes the cooking sessions will have a lasting impact within the community.

‘A fantastic recognition’

Cfine, which tackles poverty, builds resilience and improves health and wellbeing across the community, has also been nominated for a Scottish Charity Award.

The organisation has been recognised as a finalist in the Charity of the Year category and encouraging those in the north-east to give them their vote.

Chief executive Fiona Rae said: “The positive impact we make across the communities we support to alleviate the pressures people are facing due to being affected by poverty, would not be possible without the hard work, passion, commitment, and enthusiasm of all the staff and volunteers; it is fantastic recognition for the team”

Voting is open until 5pm on Wednesday, May 24, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Today it was announced that Cfine had distributed the equivalent of 120,000 meals to 68 community food members across the city, as well as providing 300 free memberships for community pantries through cost of living funding.

The charity received a share of the £1 million to help alleviate the impact of the crisis in August last year.