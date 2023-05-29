Aberdeenshire mum wants government action over ‘devastating’ Lyme disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire mum wants government action over ‘devastating’ Lyme disease

Emily Gilmour and her six-year-old son, Oliver, suffer from the bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. 

By Adele Merson
Emily Gilmour and her son, Oliver, both have Lyme disease. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A north-east mum facing a “devastating” health battle with Lyme disease has taken her fight for better treatment to the Scottish Government.

Emily Gilmour and her six-year-old son, Oliver, both suffer from the bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks.

It was only when she fell pregnant with her son that the mum from Inverurie started to feel unwell, and believes she may have been bitten by a tick more than 20 years ago.

She went to the NHS for help but there is no treatment plan in place for people suffering from chronic Lyme disease.

It prompted the family to seek treatment from a clinic in Germany. She is trying to raise £45,000 to enable the pair to continue to access the medical help they need.

The 36-year-old now wants the Scottish Government to look at her case.

Emily Gilmour, the Scottish mum who wants the government to act to give more support to those suffering from Lyme disease.
She wants the government to train GPs and the wider medical profession to raise awareness of Lyme disease and associated symptoms.

Emily also says doctors must be warned of the dangers of leaving a tick bite untreated in patients.

“There’s thousands of people in our situation and it just shouldn’t be like that”, Emily said.

“When I first became sick I was laughed at and told there was nothing wrong.

“If the GP had had an awareness of the symptoms of Lyme disease and what it could do, that could have been their first port of call.

“Even now, I’ve been approached by quite a few people who have said ‘I had a tick bite, I went to the doctor with this tick, and I was told oh it’s fine, don’t worry, you don’t need any kind of treatment’.

“And that’s now. We’re still telling people it’s not a worry and that it’s not an issue.”

Emily Gilmour: ‘Disease robbed me of my life’

Emily first shared her family’s fight with Lyme disease in the Press and Journal earlier this year, explaining it “robbed her of her life”.

She was finally diagnosed in June 2021 after a “long battle”, and was devastated when her young son started to show symptoms of the infection in December of that year.

On Friday, she learned from a routine test that her son’s heart has now been affected with the lining of the vital organ thickening.

Emily Gilmour's son Oliver.
He has also developed symptoms including rashes, hair loss, a rapid heart rate, fevers and vomiting.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden raised the family’s funding fight at Holyrood, and the £40,000 they have spent so far accessing private treatment abroad.

He urged the Scottish Government to look into his constituent’s case and see whether she can get the treatment she requires in Scotland.

In response to Mr Lumsden, Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said she could not comment specifically on individual cases but would look into it further.

‘Dreadful’

Mr Lumsden said: “It’s dreadful that the family have had no other choice but to fundraise themselves for treatment in Germany.

“I am pushing the Scottish Government to intervene and offer the long-awaited help that the Gilmour family desperately needs to find treatment closer to home rather than abroad.

“The Scottish Government needs to come up with a robust plan for dealing with early prevention, early detection and treatment for people suffering from Lyme disease to prevent other families from facing the same heartache as the Gilmour’s.”

For more details of Emily and her son’s health condition, or to help contribute to the cost of their treatment abroad, you can visit her fundraiser here. 

‘Raising awareness’ of Lyme disease

The Scottish Government is running a campaign called “find a tick, remove it quick” and is working with other agencies to raise awareness.

“The education of healthcare professionals sub-group is chaired by Scottish Government and comprises representatives from primary and secondary care, including experts in infectious disease in general and Lyme Disease in particular,” a spokesman said.

“The group are examining the current resources being used by GPs and considering options for additional learning and development.”

I’ve been bitten by a tick – what do I do?

