Sister of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes vows to hold SNP justice chief to promises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Sister of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes vows to hold SNP justice chief to promises

Sandra Geddes was given assurances from the government more than three years after her brother Alan was brutally murdered.

By Justin Bowie
Sandra Geddes, sister of murdered Aberdeen dad Alan Geddes. Image: DC Thomson.

The sister of an Aberdeen dad murdered by a newly released prisoner says the SNP’s justice chief must follow through on a vow to improve mental health support for inmates.

Sandra Geddes was promised major reforms will be made during a meeting with Angela Constance in Holyrood on Wednesday, more than three years after her brother’s death.

Alan Geddes, 56, was killed in his own home by Stuart Quinn on December 7, 2019, less than 24 hours after the killer was freed from HMP Peterhead.

The kind-hearted dad had offered Quinn, who was homeless, a place to stay in his flat on Ruthrieston Crescent for the night after learning he had nowhere to go.

But Quinn – who had previously been treated in hospital for drug-induced psychosis – then knifed Mr Geddes 40 times in a harrowing attack.

Ms Geddes said she was “satisfied” Ms Constance is serious about plans to ensure prisoners receive proper care and accommodation after they are released.

But she admitted much-needed new policies may take at least a year before they come into force since lots of work needs to be done.

SNP justice minister Angela Constance. Image: Scottish Government.

She told the P&J: “The meeting was very positive. They took onboard that there’s several things that need to be changed.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in providing throughcare for prisoners in remand, because there’s nothing there right now.

“I’m very optimistic and satisfied today that these changes are going to be made, and now have a bit more trust in the government that they’re looking at this seriously.”

But she added: “I’m going to stay onboard and follow these changes through to make sure that they’re done.

“The timescale could be a year, but that’s fine. A year seems a long time, but there is so much work to be done.”

Alan Geddes was murdered by Stuart Quinn in 2019.

Since her brother’s murder, Ms Geddes has campaigned for a full investigation to be held into the circumstances surrounding Quinn’s release from jail.

She vowed to sue NHS Grampian and Scottish Prison Service after a “damning” report was published.

The Welfare Commission Scotland found Mr Geddes may still have been alive today if Quinn had been offered accommodation when he was let out of prison.

The report warned no support had been put in place for Quinn after he was unexpectedly freed.

Ms Geddes said she remains deeply frustrated a full fatal accident inquiry has not been held into her brother’s death.

She insists one simple phonecall to ensure Quinn was given accommodation after his release could have saved her brother’s life.

She said: “Even that simple change would have made a difference.”

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Geddes previously backed a policy proposal put forward by Aberdeen-based Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden to create a post-custody outreach service for ex-prisoners.

But his suggestion was rejected by Holyrood’s criminal justice committee who said they had concerns over “unintended consequences”.

Justice chief Ms Constance said she couldn’t support Mr Lumsden’s idea, but insisted she was in favour of its “underlying intention”.

But the Tory MSP said Wednesday’s meeting with the SNP justice secretary was a positive step forward.

He said: “I thought it was a really positive meeting. Angela Constance listened to myself and Sandra. She’s taken what we said onboard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]