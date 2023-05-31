Sister of murdered Aberdeen man Alan Geddes vows to hold SNP justice chief to promises

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sister of an Aberdeen dad murdered by a newly released prisoner says the SNP’s justice chief must follow through on a vow to improve mental health support for inmates.

Sandra Geddes was promised major reforms will be made during a meeting with Angela Constance in Holyrood on Wednesday, more than three years after her brother’s death.

Alan Geddes, 56, was killed in his own home by Stuart Quinn on December 7, 2019, less than 24 hours after the killer was freed from HMP Peterhead.

The kind-hearted dad had offered Quinn, who was homeless, a place to stay in his flat on Ruthrieston Crescent for the night after learning he had nowhere to go.

But Quinn – who had previously been treated in hospital for drug-induced psychosis – then knifed Mr Geddes 40 times in a harrowing attack.

Ms Geddes said she was “satisfied” Ms Constance is serious about plans to ensure prisoners receive proper care and accommodation after they are released.

But she admitted much-needed new policies may take at least a year before they come into force since lots of work needs to be done.

She told the P&J: “The meeting was very positive. They took onboard that there’s several things that need to be changed.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in providing throughcare for prisoners in remand, because there’s nothing there right now.

“I’m very optimistic and satisfied today that these changes are going to be made, and now have a bit more trust in the government that they’re looking at this seriously.”

But she added: “I’m going to stay onboard and follow these changes through to make sure that they’re done.

“The timescale could be a year, but that’s fine. A year seems a long time, but there is so much work to be done.”

Since her brother’s murder, Ms Geddes has campaigned for a full investigation to be held into the circumstances surrounding Quinn’s release from jail.

She vowed to sue NHS Grampian and Scottish Prison Service after a “damning” report was published.

The Welfare Commission Scotland found Mr Geddes may still have been alive today if Quinn had been offered accommodation when he was let out of prison.

The report warned no support had been put in place for Quinn after he was unexpectedly freed.

Ms Geddes said she remains deeply frustrated a full fatal accident inquiry has not been held into her brother’s death.

She insists one simple phonecall to ensure Quinn was given accommodation after his release could have saved her brother’s life.

She said: “Even that simple change would have made a difference.”

Ms Geddes previously backed a policy proposal put forward by Aberdeen-based Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden to create a post-custody outreach service for ex-prisoners.

But his suggestion was rejected by Holyrood’s criminal justice committee who said they had concerns over “unintended consequences”.

Justice chief Ms Constance said she couldn’t support Mr Lumsden’s idea, but insisted she was in favour of its “underlying intention”.

But the Tory MSP said Wednesday’s meeting with the SNP justice secretary was a positive step forward.

He said: “I thought it was a really positive meeting. Angela Constance listened to myself and Sandra. She’s taken what we said onboard.”