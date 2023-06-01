Ian Blackford ‘weighing up’ quitting as Highland MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ian Blackford ‘weighing up’ quitting as Highland MP

The Liberal Democrats claim Mr Blackford is 'running scared' in a constituency they hope to win at the next election.

By Adele Merson
Ian Blackford celebrates being re-elected in 2019 general election. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland MP Ian Blackford is considering whether to stand down at the next general election.

The former Westminster leader said he is “weighing up” whether to contend his Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat at the Commons, which he has held since 2015.

Lochaber businessman Angus MacDonald has already kickstarted his campaign to topple the SNP MP and take the seat for the Liberal Democrats.

The party, who finished second in the last election, claim Mr Blackford is “running scared” as it ramps up efforts to defeat him.

‘I have not come to a decision’

Mr Blackford told the Scottish Daily Mail: “There is a lot to weigh up.

“I take very seriously my responsibilities to constituents. It has been a privilege to represent them and I will continuously weigh up my future options.

“For the time being I have not come to a decision on whether to recommit at the next election.”

Ian Blackford stepped down as Westminster leader in December. Image: PA.

The senior SNP figure has represented the seat since 2015 when he defeated Liberal Democrat incumbent, the late Charles Kennedy.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, the party’s Scottish Affairs spokeswoman, said: “While the Lib Dems would relish taking a seat off a former SNP Westminster leader, I can easily see why Ian Blackford might prefer to cut and run.

“Everyone can see that the nationalists have run out of steam.”

Plans to ‘topple’ Mr Blackford

Entrepreneur Mr MacDonald previously told the Press and Journal all about his plans to topple “independence giant” Mr Blackford. 

The father-of-four hopes he can “rejuvenate” the Highlands – a region he believes has been ignored by successive SNP governments.

He created the Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop in Fort William and has a long background in business.

Mr Blackford resigned as Westminster leader in December, following repeated attempts by his MPs to oust him.

In a statement at the time, the Highland MP said it was time for “fresh leadership”.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn was crowned the new leader of the Westminster group, after having denied a plot to take over the role.

