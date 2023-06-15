The Battle of Corrichie re-enacted at family fun ‘spectacle’ at Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

The Battle of Corrichie re-enacted at family fun ‘spectacle’ at Banchory

The battle was fought in 1562 between the Earl of Huntly against the forces of Mary, Queen of Scots.

By Cameron Roy
The Battle of Corrichie will be re-enacted this summer in Banchory. Image: Leys Estate.
The Battle of Corrichie will be re-enacted this summer in Banchory. Image: Leys Estate.

The Battle of Corrichie will be re-enacted this summer for a family event near Banchory.

The milestone of Scottish history, fought some 460 years ago, saw the region’s feuding clans clash in a furious battle north of the town.

Now it will be reproduced at the Milton of Crathes by Banchory on August 6 from 10am to 5pm.

Families have been encouraged to “travel back in time” as the fiercely independent men and women of the 1500s who fought for their beliefs and helped to shape the character of modern-day Aberdeenshire.

Their story will be told through music, drama, archery, falconry and a “spectacular” battle re-enactment.

Families will also be given a chance to speak to a real-life modern-day witch or have a go on the bouncy castle in the modern village.

Why was the Battle of Corrichie fought?

The Battle of Corrichie was fought near Meikle Tap, the eastern most summit of Hill of Fare, north of Banchory on October 28 1562.

It was fought between the forces of  George Gordon, the 4th Earl of Huntly, against the forces of  Mary Queen of Scots, under James Stewart, the 1st Earl of Moray.

The Earl of Huntly had lost the territories of Moray and Mar, which he considered his heritage, so he became an enemy of the new Earl of Moray, who was the half-brother of Mary Queen of Scots.

Dr Arran Johnston, historian and professional battle re-enactor, as the Earl of Moray. Image: Leys Estate.

Dr Arran Johnston, director of the Scottish Battlefields Trust, who has a background in performing and co-ordinating historic events, will lead the battle re-enactment.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be involved in bringing the Battle of Corrichie to life.

“Besides the spectacle of the battle itself, visitors will be able to meet the actors and learn about the clothing, weaponry and tactics of the 16th-century soldier, and cheer them on as they show off their skills in the saddle.

“We’ll end the event with a short act of remembrance to remember those who lost their lives that day.”

Organised by St Nicholas Productions in connection with the Leys Charitable Trust, the proceeds from the event will be directed towards funding local community causes including the Loch of Leys restoration.

For more information or to book tickets visit the Battle of Corrichie website.

