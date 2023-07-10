North-east Tory MP ‘followed prevailing rules’ over wife’s BP shares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east Tory MP ‘followed prevailing rules’ over wife’s BP shares

David Duguid, who represents Banff and Buchan, has spoken out in parliament against windfall taxes on energy companies such as BP.

By Adele Merson
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

A north-east MP who criticised the windfall tax says he followed the rules after it emerged his wife has BP shares worth more than £50,000.

He has also voted against proposals to examine the impact of increasing such taxes.

Analysis by The Guardian suggests Mr Duguid moved his shares into his wife’s name five years before his election as an MSP in 2017.

But his wife’s financial interest was not publicly disclosed in the House of Commons register.

The Conservative MP says he “followed the prevailing rules for reporting financial interests”.

The rules require MPs to declare the financial interests of a spouse or other family member, where there could be considered a conflict.

David Duguid used to work for BP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It is understood all the shareholdings were declared to the Cabinet Office as part of the process for declaring interests under the ministerial code.

It is then for the independent adviser on ministerial interests to decide which “relevant” interests are then published on the public list.

His wife has more than 11,000 shares and will have received more than £2,000 last year in dividends.

Former BP employee

The former Scotland Office minister worked in the oil and gas industry for 25 years, including 10 years with BP.

He has declared interests in BP in two debates but only by referencing his previous employment at the firm.

The MP has spoken out four times on the windfall tax in the Commons since the start of 2022.

The Energy Profits Levy was introduced in May 2022 and applies to profits made from extracting UK oil and gas.

Oil platform.
The windfall tax was introduced by the UK Government in May 2022. Image: Shutterstock

Speaking to the Press and Journal in January that year, Mr Duguid said: “A windfall tax could damage the energy transition by shaking investor confidence, threatening the economy and livelihoods as well as our net zero objectives in the process.”

The former Scotland Office minister represents a north-east constituency, where thousands of people are employed in the oil and gas sector.

BP’s shareholder register shows Mr Duguid stopped being a shareholder in BP in November 2012, on the same day his wife joined the company’s register of interests.

