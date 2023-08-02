Nicola Sturgeon says Rishi Sunak’s plan to ‘max out’ North Sea is ‘lamentable leadership failure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon says Rishi Sunak’s plan to ‘max out’ North Sea is ‘lamentable leadership failure’

The former first minister said the move would be a 'dereliction of our duty towards the north-east' and those who work in the sector.

By Adele Merson
Nicola Sturgeon on a visit to BP in 2016. Image: PA.
Image: PA.

Nicola Sturgeon slammed Rishi Sunak’s North Sea strategy unveiled in Peterhead as a “lamentable leadership failure”.

The former first minister was scathing in her criticism of the prime minister’s move to “max out” oil and gas development in the North Sea.

Mr Sunak visited Peterhead on Monday and pledged to back more than 100 new licences for oil and gas fields, attracting support from the industry.

But Ms Sturgeon joined other senior figures within her party expressing serious concerns over the impact of such a policy on the climate.

Writing for the Glasgow Times, she said the move would be a “dereliction of our duty towards the north-east and those who work in the sector and its supply chain”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on Monday. Image: PA.

The North Sea is a declining basin and by 2050, even if new fields got the go ahead, production would be a “tiny fraction of what it was at its peak”, Ms Sturgeon said.

She added that even without a climate emergency, there is a “need to make a just transition to renewables as quickly as possible to ensure new jobs are created”.

It comes after SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the Tories “appear to have adopted an almost Donald-Trump like stance of ‘drill, baby, drill”.

‘Dereliction of duty’

The former first minister said: “No one is arguing that existing oil and gas ‘taps’ can or should be turned off immediately – but in the face of a climate emergency, as the planet quite literally burns, it is surely not responsible to turn more fossil fuel ‘taps’ on.”

She described Mr Sunak’s promise to ‘max out’ the North Sea as a “lamentable leadership failure” which “undermines efforts to tackle climate change”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “And it also is a dereliction of our duty towards the northeast and those who work in the sector and its supply chain.”

The future of the North Sea oil and gas industry is back under the spotlight. Image: Supplied.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Sunak refused to say if he would back the controversial Rosebank oil field to the west of Shetland but hinted strongly he would.

He made the remarks during a visit to the Shell St Fergus gas plant to give his formal backing to the Acorn project, which is estimated to create more than 20,000 jobs.

It comes after years of frustration for the scheme which twice lost out on carbon capture funding from UK ministers. 

He said: “My view is we should max-out the opportunities we have here in the North Sea because that’s good for our energy security, good for jobs, particularly in Scotland and it’s good for the climate because the alternative is shipping energy from half way around the world with three or four times the carbon emissions.”

On Rosebank, Ms Sturgeon said claims fields like Rosebank will improve energy security and lower costs are “deeply dubious”.

Andrew Bowie, Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said the former SNP leader had a “legacy of unkept promises”.

He added: “The time spent taking endless selfies at COP in Glasgow would have been better spent promoting the UK’s credentials as a G7 leader on carbon reduction.

“But her attitude to oil and gas, CCUS and nuclear — much like her view of the north east — has always been adversarial.

“It fits her central belt agenda to make proclamations from Glasgow that could just as easily come from Patrick Harvie.”

