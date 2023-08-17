Funds to fix rural housing crisis still lagging behind as SNP and Greens warned ‘progress is poor’

SNP promises to spend £30 million tackling the a rural housing crisis across the north are still well behind schedule, new figures have revealed.

Data released by the Scottish Government shows just under £400,000 has been spent in a single council area this year so far to help build new homes.

Since 2016, the SNP has spent less than £12 million of the fund for mainland housing, despite promising to fork out £25 million by 2021.

From the beginning of the new financial year April, Highland Council has been the only local authority to benefit from rural spending.

By contrast, nearly £9 million of cash aimed at building housing on islands has been allocated, much more than the £5 million initially promised.

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who has become a vocal critic of his own party, said the new data showed progress has been too slow.

He told us: “The rural housing shortage is a serious problem which prevents people living and working in the Highlands.

“This fund has seen just over £4 million invested in rural housing since 2021.

“Given the total of £30 million promised the progress is poor.”

Last October, a survey revealed nearly half of all young residents in the Highlands and islands plan to leave in the next five years.

The lack of affordable housing available across the region was raised by 76% of respondents.

In July, we reported that up to 46% of all properties on the island of Tiree were being taken up by non-permanent residents.

Before taking power, First Minister Humza Yousaf unveiled his blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers.

In 2020-21, £3 million of the rural housing fund was handed out by the government in one year, but since then total spend has continually fallen.

Highland and Islands Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “The SNP’s failure to repeatedly spend the money earmarked in their rural housing fund sums up their contempt for our rural communities.

“There is a severe shortage of housing in rural Scotland, yet the SNP are failing to deliver the resources necessary to meet the demand and to encourage people to move to these areas.

“SNP-Green ministers cannot continue to shortchange rural Scotland when it comes to his fund.

“Over half of it remains unspent over seven years after it was launched, which is simply unacceptable.”

‘Fallen on deaf ears’

Highland MSP Mr Ewing said the SNP and Greens should do more to empower local communities to solve the housing crisis.

He told us he has written to tenants’ right minister Patrick Harvie, who is co-leader of the Greens, on the matter.

Mr Ewing said: “I also suggest he and other ministers empower crofters farmers and estates with more planning flexibility to build new and refurbish old properties.

“That would unlock massive potential for solving the rural housing shortage. I have made this proposal before but it’s fallen on deaf ears.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.