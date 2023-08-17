Funds to fix rural housing crisis still lagging behind as SNP and Greens warned ‘progress is poor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funds to fix rural housing crisis still lagging behind as SNP and Greens warned ‘progress is poor’

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing warned a lack of spending was preventing Scots from moving to the Highlands.

By Justin Bowie
The SNP is lagging behind on spending for rural housing.
SNP promises to spend £30 million tackling the a rural housing crisis across the north are still well behind schedule, new figures have revealed.

Data released by the Scottish Government shows just under £400,000 has been spent in a single council area this year so far to help build new homes.

Since 2016, the SNP has spent less than £12 million of the fund for mainland housing, despite promising to fork out £25 million by 2021.

From the beginning of the new financial year April, Highland Council has been the only local authority to benefit from rural spending.

By contrast, nearly £9 million of cash aimed at building housing on islands has been allocated, much more than the £5 million initially promised.

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who has become a vocal critic of his own party, said the new data showed progress has been too slow.

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He told us: “The rural housing shortage is a serious problem which prevents people living and working in the Highlands.

“This fund has seen just over £4 million invested in rural housing since 2021.

“Given the total of £30 million promised the progress is poor.”

Last October, a survey revealed nearly half of all young residents in the Highlands and islands plan to leave in the next five years.

The lack of affordable housing available across the region was raised by 76% of respondents.

In July, we reported that up to 46% of all properties on the island of Tiree were being taken up by non-permanent residents.

Before taking power, First Minister Humza Yousaf unveiled his blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers.

In 2020-21, £3 million of the rural housing fund was handed out by the government in one year, but since then total spend has continually fallen.

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Highland and Islands Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “The SNP’s failure to repeatedly spend the money earmarked in their rural housing fund sums up their contempt for our rural communities.

“There is a severe shortage of housing in rural Scotland, yet the SNP are failing to deliver the resources necessary to meet the demand and to encourage people to move to these areas.

“SNP-Green ministers cannot continue to shortchange rural Scotland when it comes to his fund.

“Over half of it remains unspent over seven years after it was launched, which is simply unacceptable.”

‘Fallen on deaf ears’

Highland MSP Mr Ewing said the SNP and Greens should do more to empower local communities to solve the housing crisis.

He told us he has written to tenants’ right minister Patrick Harvie, who is co-leader of the Greens, on the matter.

Mr Ewing said: “I also suggest he and other ministers empower crofters farmers and estates with more planning flexibility to build new and refurbish old properties.

“That would unlock massive potential for solving the rural housing shortage. I have made this proposal before but it’s fallen on deaf ears.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.

