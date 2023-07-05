‘Locked out’: New statistics highlight Tiree’s housing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Locked out’: New statistics highlight Tiree’s housing crisis

The Community Housing Trust's research found that 46% of Tiree's housing is a second home, a short-term let, or unoccupied.

By Eve McLachlan
An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.

New statistics show that there are dozens of people ready to settle in Tiree’s community – but almost half of its houses are taken up by non-permanent residents.

The community-led Tiree Trust has published new figures showing the extent of the island’s housing crisis.

According to a poll carried out by the Communities Housing Trust, 43 people are currently searching for full-time homes in Tiree.

21% of them already have a job offer.

The research also identified that people already living in Tiree who are looking for their own housing could make up 21 new households.

But that housing simply isn’t available.

46% of Tiree houses not for permanent residents

Tiree Trust’s Phyl Meyer says that the biggest problem is that housing that could be permanent is being used as short-term lets and second homes.

The Communities Housing Trust’s research found that 46% of Tiree’s housing is a second home, a short-term let, or unoccupied.

“Almost half of the housing stock is essentially locked out,” Mr Meyer says.

The demand for short-term lets is also driving up house prices.

“The average price of a house on sale in Tiree last year was £352,000,” Mr Meyer says. “Not many people can afford to buy that, especially as their first home.”

For Tiree’s young people, finding a home of their own on their island is “really, really tough”.

‘Encourage people to offer long-term lets’

The Tiree Trust is to tackle the housing crisis in two ways: by creating more housing and helping to free up space in existing properties.

They are trying to “facilitate and encourage people to consider offering long-term lets on property that they have”.

For holiday home owners, long-term lets “might not make quite as much money, but it’s a lot less hassle,” says Mr Meyer.

The trust is working to “signpost them to some information to make it a bit easier for them to make the switch”.

“Even two or three houses going to long-term let would be a win for us.”

The Tiree Trust also hopes more housing is on the way.

‘Take forward a different approach’

“We’re going to be taking forward a conventional housing development of probably 12 to 14 units,” Mr Meyer says.

“We will be applying very soon to the Scottish Government Rural Housing Fund for that.”

A close-up of documents relating to Tiree Trust's housing plans.
The Tiree Trust hopes to be able to support both larger housing developments and smaller, individual builds. Photo: Tiree Trust

At the same time as their more ambitious plans, the Trust is “hoping to take forward a different approach at the same time, which is more focused on one-off builds on individual small sites”.

“In some cases we have people who live here who have access to a croft site where their house could be,” says Mr Meyer. “But the financing and the logistics of actually building that house are beyond them.”

Supporting crofters looking to build a home

The Trust hopes to have government support to be able to take on the planning and building of homes themselves, which can then be sold to the original landowners for an affordable price.

That way, Mr Meyer says, local people can “apply for a standard mortgage rather than having to get a self-build mortgage”.

They would also be able to put a system in place to stop the houses from being used as short-term lets in the future.

“[We] would make it a condition of the deed, that it must be the primary residence of someone who lives in Tiree,” he says. “And if it’s going to be sold, we get to buy it back at market value so it can be put to the same use again.”

But while there could be more homes on the horizon, Mr Meyer stresses that the challenge of housing in Tiree isn’t just about finding a place to live.

78% living in fuel poverty

Sky-rocketing fuel costs mean that, even if they have a home, residents are struggling.

The Communities Housing Trust poll also asked “a wide range of questions about energy efficiency”.

“Of the people in Tiree who responded, 78% are classed as being in fuel poverty,” says Mr Meyer. “Which is three times the UK average.”

“Heating your home can be very expensive here,” he adds, with much of the existing older housing being “difficult to insulate”.

The trust is working with individuals in the community to support them to improve their resilience against fuel poverty.

Short-term financial funding is important, Mr Meyer says, but so is long-term support.

“We’re trying to look at how can we help people to make the changes that will mean that they’re not going to be as vulnerable to poverty in the future.”

More local reporting from the Hebrides:

More from Press and Journal

Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Ryan Duncan ready to experience European nights on the pitch at Aberdeen
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
'Unique' musical souvenir launched in Shetland
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home
Many residents in Tiree are unable to find a place to live.
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson in talks over move to Georgian top-flight
Crashed car and emergency vehicles and personnel on at the scene.
Two taken to hopsital following two-car crash near Carrbridge