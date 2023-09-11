£15.5m boost to bring two new electric ferries to Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

£15.5m boost to bring two new electric ferries to Orkney

The UK Government will provide almost £50 million to five maritime projects across Orkney and Aberdeen.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.

A project to introduce two new electric ferries to “revolutionise travel” across Orkney will receive £15.5 million in UK Government funding.

Artemis Technologies Limited want to decarbonise inter-island transport through commissioning two electric vessels.

Four Aberdeen firms will also benefit from a total of 34.1m to fund the introduction of low carbon technology to its maritime sector.

UK ministers have announced the investment at the start of London International Shipping Week which brings together world leaders in the maritime sector.

The three-year Orkney-based project will see the introduction of a 12 passenger vessel, operating a year round service in the inner island network.

Another passenger vessel, for 50 passengers plus cargo, will run on a daily service up to five times around the whole island network.

Orkney Ferries will operate the service which will run from March 2025 until March 2028.

Investment for Aberdeen firms

Bibby Marine Services have been allocated £20m to deliver the first ultra-low emission service operation vessel in the world, along with shore charging facilities.

The 90m vessel, which provides crew with accommodation, will service windfarms and is an “electric first” design.

An artist’s impression of Bibby’s ultra-low emission service operation vessel. Image: Supplied.

The other firms to be allocated funding are:

  • Tidal Transit in Aberdeen: £6.4m to electrify a crew transfer vessel for offshore wind farms.
  • Aberdeen Harbour Board: £3.3m for a project to develop a landside and vessel-side shore power system which will power vessels using electricity.
  • Ocean Infinity Innovations Ltd: £4.4m for a project to reduce emissions.

Jamie Halcro Johnston, Highlands and Islands Tory MSP, said travel between Orkney’s islands will be “revolutionised” by the vessels.

“Fully-electric daily and year-round services will bring the people of Orkney closer together, as well as boosting business”, he added.

On the Aberdeen projects, North East Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden, said: “Not only will the city be the energy capital of Europe, it could act as an example of decarbonisation for the rest of the world, in partnership with the UK Government.”

Reducing carbon emissions

The investment is designed to take tech from the factory to the sea by supporting projects which have a long-term impact in reducing carbon emissions.

Successful projects must show they could use this money to work with major UK ports and operators to launch a zero-emission vessel by 2025 at the latest.

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “The UK has a proud maritime history and it’s great to see Scotland at the heart of so many of these innovative projects.

“The £49.6m of UK Government funding will benefit communities in Orkney – with two new electric ferries – and Aberdeen through the introduction of low carbon technology to its maritime sector.

“The environment, connectivity and economic growth will all benefit from this substantial investment.”

More from Scottish politics

Covid: Is there concern over rising cases in Scotland?
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison refuses to be drawn on Fergus Ewing's fate
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.
'Dying would be better than this': Afghan woman denied studies retains hope of becoming…
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Eljamel inquiry victory
The whisky industry is running a responsible alcohol consumption campaign (David Cheskin/PA)
Whisky industry welcomes Government support for responsible drinking campaign
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.
North-east communities 'treated like guinea pigs' in new police pilot
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.
Campaigner welcomes A9 hearing which will 'hold the government to account'
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.
SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across north-east after Bucksburn closure
An example of an Artemis electric vessel. Image: Supplied.
'Meaningful action' needed to reduce concentration of land ownership says former government minister
Outrage over lack of A9 dualling timetable and questions over A96

Conversation