Suspected drug deaths in north-east rise in first six months of 2023

Provisional figures for the north east suggest 46 deaths have been linked to drugs since the start of the year.

By Alasdair Clark
New data suggest a slight increase in drug deaths in the region.
Around 46 deaths in the north-east were linked to drugs in the first six months of 2023 according to newly release data.

Provisional figures from Police Scotland released on Tuesday confirm 600 deaths  linked to drugs were recorded between January and June in Scotland.

This is an increase of 70 on the 530 drugs related deaths recorded in the second half of 2022.

In Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray there were 18 drug-linked deaths between January and March and 28 in the three months leading up to June – the third highest in Scotland.

The figures differ from official statistics released annually – which showed a reduction in drugs deaths in 2022.

New stats show slight increase in drug deaths

They are compiled solely based on the observation of police officers attending scenes and initial inquiries rather than through post-mortem testing.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Douglas Lumsden says he is “deeply concerned” by the figures.

He said: “The rise in drug deaths in the most recent quarter in the North East is deeply concerning and behind the figures lie tales of personal and family tragedy.

“Drug deaths are Scotland’s national shame. The fatality rate is still by far the worst in Europe and the SNP is ignoring the fact that this epidemic is getting worse not better.”

The new data comes after Scotland’s top prosecutor confirmed that she would not prosecute people using a trial drug consumption in Glasgow for possession.

Also known as overdose prevention centres, it’s hoped the facility will cut the number of accidental overdoses by providing a space where drugs like heroin can be injected under supervision.

But the Scottish Conservatives also want the government to commit to its Right to Recovery Bill.

MSP Douglas Lumsden at Queen Street police station.

Mr Lumsden said: “We have a moral duty to act to stem the tragic and needless loss of lives yet the Scottish Government wants to hide away from the appalling situation which is unfolding across the North East.

“This is exactly why we are calling on SNP ministers to support our Right to Recovery Bill to ensure that nobody in Scotland who wants help with their addiction can be denied access to treatment.

“At the moment, the current approach to drug addiction clearly isn’t working in areas such as Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray but this legislation would enshrine in law their right to receive potentially life-saving treatment, including residential rehab.”

‘No room for complacency’

Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Elena Whitham said the government said the figures show there is no room for complacency.

She said:  “Through our £250 million National Mission, we are doing everything within our powers to tackle drug deaths in Scotland.

“With the number of deaths at the levels we are seeing, we are determined to use every means at our disposal as we face future challenges, including the increasing threat from synthetic opioids.”

