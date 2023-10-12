Shock defection from SNP to Tories in major blow for Humza Yousaf days before Aberdeen conference

A nationalist MP has sensationally quit the SNP and joined the Tories in a major blow to Humza Yousaf just days ahead of his party’s Aberdeen conference.

Dr Lisa Cameron has defected to the Conservatives after she accused SNP colleagues at Westminster of “group bullying”.

The former SNP MP has represented the party in East Kilbride for eight years, but faced a battle to hold onto her seat at the next election.

Senior party figures, including a Holyrood minister, had backed a rival SNP contender trying to oust her in the constituency.

Dr Cameron claimed she had been “ostracised” for speaking out against SNP MP Patrick Grady over a sexual misconduct row.

The SNP is now calling for a by-election in the former SNP MP’s seat.

‘Toxic’

She told the Daily Mail: “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group.

“I have received no contact from party leadership in the past weeks, despite members of every other main political party contacting me to offer support and compassion.”

Dr Cameron said she felt listened to by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and said the SNP’s pursuit of independence had led to “significant division” in Scotland.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said it was “great to have Lisa Cameron on board”.

Earlier this year the new Tory MP wrote to Scottish Secretary Alister Jack suggesting he could “intervene” over the SNP’s Holyrood gender reforms.

Her departure is another major headache for Mr Yousaf as SNP members head to Aberdeen on Sunday for the party’s annual conference.

It also comes just a week after the nationalists were routed by Labour in the nearby Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Dr Cameron’s East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow constituency was previously a Labour stronghold and has never backed the Tories.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party – currently ahead in the polls – were expected to be the main challengers to the SNP in the revamped seat at the next election.

An SNP spokeswoman said: “The people of East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow will be appalled they are now represented a Conservative and Unionist MP.

“Lisa Cameron should now do the right thing and step down to allow a by-election.

“Her constituents elected an SNP MP not a Tory, and they deserve to have the democratic opportunity to elect a hard working SNP MP who will put the interests of Scotland first. On a personal basis, we wish her well.”