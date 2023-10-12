Shock defection from SNP to Tories in major blow for Humza Yousaf days before Aberdeen conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Shock defection from SNP to Tories in major blow for Humza Yousaf days before Aberdeen conference

Dr Lisa Cameron has sensationally quit the SNP and joined the Conservatives after bitter row with nationalist colleagues

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Dr Lisa Cameron has sensationally quit the SNP and joined the Conservatives after bitter row with nationalist colleagues

A nationalist MP has sensationally quit the SNP and joined the Tories in a major blow to Humza Yousaf just days ahead of his party’s Aberdeen conference.

Dr Lisa Cameron has defected to the Conservatives after she accused SNP colleagues at Westminster of “group bullying”.

The former SNP MP has represented the party in East Kilbride for eight years, but faced a battle to hold onto her seat at the next election.

Senior party figures, including a Holyrood minister, had backed a rival SNP contender trying to oust her in the constituency.

Dr Cameron claimed she had been “ostracised” for speaking out against SNP MP Patrick Grady over a sexual misconduct row.

The SNP is now calling for a by-election in the former SNP MP’s seat.

‘Toxic’

She told the Daily Mail: “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group.

“I have received no contact from party leadership in the past weeks, despite members of every other main political party contacting me to offer support and compassion.”

Dr Cameron said she felt listened to by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and said the SNP’s pursuit of independence had led to “significant division” in Scotland.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said it was “great to have Lisa Cameron on board”.

Earlier this year the new Tory MP wrote to Scottish Secretary Alister Jack suggesting he could “intervene” over the SNP’s Holyrood gender reforms.

The defection is a blow for Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

Her departure is another major headache for Mr Yousaf as SNP members head to Aberdeen on Sunday for the party’s annual conference.

It also comes just a week after the nationalists were routed by Labour in the nearby Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Dr Cameron’s East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow constituency was previously a Labour stronghold and has never backed the Tories.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party – currently ahead in the polls – were expected to be the main challengers to the SNP in the revamped seat at the next election.

An SNP spokeswoman said: “The people of East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow will be appalled they are now represented a Conservative and Unionist MP.

“Lisa Cameron should now do the right thing and step down to allow a by-election.

“Her constituents elected an SNP MP not a Tory, and they deserve to have the democratic opportunity to elect a hard working SNP MP who will put the interests of Scotland first. On a personal basis, we wish her well.”