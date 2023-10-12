Approved: New Orleans chicken drive-thru Popeyes coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approved: New Orleans chicken drive-thru Popeyes coming to Aberdeen

The council has endorsed plans for the American franchise to open its second Scottish branch.

By Ellie Milne
Popeyes sign
Aberdeen City Council has approved plans for a Popeyes to open in the north-east. Image: Shutterstock.

New Orleans famous fried chicken chain Popeyes will soon arrive in Aberdeen.

The fast food company, which launched in the US in 1972, has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

It set its sights on Aberdeen earlier this year and now the council has approved plans for a drive-thru restaurant to open in Altens.

Project Triptych Ltd sent its plans to Aberdeen City Council in August, which included proposals to remove 89 parking spaces at Wellington Circle Retail Park to make way for the business.

Wellington Circle Retail Park
The new Popeyes drive-thru will be located at the Wellington Circle Retail Park in Altens. Image: Google Maps.

This will include the restaurant building, a drive-thru lane, landscaping and dedicated parking spaces.

First Popeyes in Aberdeen

Property agents Ryden, who prepared the proposals on behalf of Popeyes, say the buildings will be of the “highest standards”, as well as eco-friendly.

The site was chosen following the success of the Starbucks drive-thru in the same car park, which is also home to Ikea, PureGym and Makro.

Popeyes order screens
The Popeyes at Altens will be the second branch in Scotland. Image: Apaydin Alain/ABACA/Shutterstock.

Council planning chiefs granted permission for the drive-thru to go ahead this week – but with conditions in place.

Building work will not begin until an investigation is carried out to determine the extent of any contamination.

The parking area must also be laid out as it is shown in the plans and ways to reduce carbon emissions and make travel to work as green as possible must be considered.

Work must begin on the site within three years or the planning permission will be removed.

Plans for Popeyes drive-thru in Aberdeen
Plans for the Popeyes drive-thru in Aberdeen. Image: Ryden.

Customers queue for HOURS

The Aberdeen location – the second in Scotland – will join 17 other outlets and franchise across the UK.

Popeyes has become famous across the world for its “complex” flavours and chicken which is marinated for 12 hours and hand-battered with buttermilk and spices.

Customers queued for more than 18 hours outside the first Glasgow branch at Barrhead ahead of its grand opening on September 17.

They were keen to experience “the best chicken America has ever known” for themselves.

Conversation