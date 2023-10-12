Approved: New Orleans chicken drive-thru Popeyes coming to Aberdeen

New Orleans famous fried chicken chain Popeyes will soon arrive in Aberdeen.

The fast food company, which launched in the US in 1972, has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

It set its sights on Aberdeen earlier this year and now the council has approved plans for a drive-thru restaurant to open in Altens.

Project Triptych Ltd sent its plans to Aberdeen City Council in August, which included proposals to remove 89 parking spaces at Wellington Circle Retail Park to make way for the business.

This will include the restaurant building, a drive-thru lane, landscaping and dedicated parking spaces.

First Popeyes in Aberdeen

Property agents Ryden, who prepared the proposals on behalf of Popeyes, say the buildings will be of the “highest standards”, as well as eco-friendly.

The site was chosen following the success of the Starbucks drive-thru in the same car park, which is also home to Ikea, PureGym and Makro.

Council planning chiefs granted permission for the drive-thru to go ahead this week – but with conditions in place.

Building work will not begin until an investigation is carried out to determine the extent of any contamination.

The parking area must also be laid out as it is shown in the plans and ways to reduce carbon emissions and make travel to work as green as possible must be considered.

Work must begin on the site within three years or the planning permission will be removed.

Customers queue for HOURS

The Aberdeen location – the second in Scotland – will join 17 other outlets and franchise across the UK.

Popeyes has become famous across the world for its “complex” flavours and chicken which is marinated for 12 hours and hand-battered with buttermilk and spices.

Customers queued for more than 18 hours outside the first Glasgow branch at Barrhead ahead of its grand opening on September 17.

They were keen to experience “the best chicken America has ever known” for themselves.