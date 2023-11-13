A9 dualling campaigner says lack of dualled A-road miles in north shows ‘complete disregard’ for region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling campaigner says lack of dualled A-road miles in north shows ‘complete disregard’ for region

New analysis shows Moray, Highland and Islands among areas with least dualled A-road stretches in the UK.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Very heavy traffic on the Tomatin to Moy section of the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Very heavy traffic on the Tomatin to Moy section of the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

New analysis revealing the lack of dualled A-road stretches in the north demonstrates the “complete disregard” for the region, says a Highland road campaigner.

Department for Transport figures analysed by the PA news agency show that fewer than one in 10 A-road miles are dualled in 36 largely rural local authority areas.

This includes Orkney, where no A-road stretches are dualled, and Shetland, Western Isles and Argyll and Bute which only have 0.1% each.

Moray had the seventh lowest dualled A-road stretches in the UK at 0.6% despite having large towns such as Elgin within its boundary.

And in Highland, which covers a third of the land area of Scotland, just 1.9% of A-roads are dualled, which is the 12th lowest total in the UK.

‘Complete disregard’

Laura Hansler, from the A9 Dual Action Group, who wants the route dualled between Perth and Inverness, said it shows a “complete disregard” for the region.

Campaigners are still waiting on a promised timetable for delivering the dualling project, which will no longer be completed by 2025. 

She added: “It (the figures) shows the complete lack of funding to put any sustainable infrastructure in. They don’t seem to be interested in directing money our way.

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“If it was a case of this happening in the central belt, it would be done.”

The Scottish Government says it remains committed to completing the project.

Meanwhile, it is a different picture in Aberdeen which has the highest number of dualled A-route stretches in Scotland and the seventh highest in the UK.

More than half the city’s A-road miles are dualled at 57.3%, while in Aberdeenshire the total is just 10.7%.

A96 dualling

The SNP has promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030. 

But there are fears over the scheme’s future which is currently subject to an “evidence-based” climate review.

The proportion of A-road miles that are dual carriageway across Britain barely changed in a decade, from 17% in 2012 to 18% in 2022.

The AA said converting single-carriageway A-roads into dual carriageways can “improve traffic flows and air quality whilst reducing collisions”.

The SNP promised more than a decade ago to dual the A96. Image: DC Thomson. 

AA president Emund King said: “The dualling of key A-roads greatly enhances connectivity and indeed road safety.

“Improving unsafe, congested, single-carriageway roads and building essential bypasses can improve traffic flows and air quality whilst reducing collisions.”

But Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “For a whole array of financial and environmental reasons, it is implausible to think that we’ll see a large-scale initiative anytime soon to dual our single-carriageway A-roads.

“A more practical and cost-effective answer to improving safety on A-roads is probably to ‘engineer out’ identified problems and hazards rather than try to upgrade hundreds of miles of routes, with all that entails.”

What proportion of A-roads are dualled in north and north-east?

  • Aberdeen: 57.3%
  • Aberdeenshire: 10.7%
  • Highland: 1.9%
  • Moray: 0.6%
  • Shetland Islands: 0.1%
  • Argyll and Bute: 0.1%
  • Western Isles: 0.1%
  • Orkney Islands: 0%

Conversation