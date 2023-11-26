Kate Forbes accused of ‘ignorant’ comments after defending silent prayer near abortion clinics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes accused of ‘ignorant’ comments after defending silent prayer near abortion clinics

The Highlands MSP and former SNP finance secretary was criticised by buffer zone campaign group Back off Scotland.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Former SNP finance chief Kate Forbes. Image: PA.

Campaigners have accused SNP MSP Kate Forbes of making “ignorant comments” after she defended silent prayer outside of abortion clinics.

Ms Forbes shared her views on the upcoming Holyrood legislation which could see buffer zones imposed around clinics.

If backed by MSPs, the bill would prevent protest within 200 metres of medical facilities.

An unlimited fine for flouting the ban is also proposed in the legislation.

Both Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf have supported the legislation, which has support across all parties in the Scottish Parliament.

Protestors could face fines under the proposals. Image: AP

But Skye. Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes, who came second to Mr Yousaf in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, said any new law had to be the product of a “liberal society”.

Ms Forbes faced criticism during the leadership contest over her views on social issues such as abortion and equal marriage.

In an interview by the Scottish Catholic media group Sancta Familia, the former finance secretary said she was not surprised by the reaction but highlighted that she still won 48% of the vote among party members.

Quizzed on the proposed buffer zone law, Ms Forbes said the legislation would have to “work hard” to ensure it is not illiberal.

She said: “It is really important that every piece of legislation, including a bill like this that touches on so many of our enshrined freedoms, that it is properly scrutinised, and that the committee and then the parliament take the broadest number and diversity of views on the bill.

Kate Forbes: ‘Silent prayer essential’

“I think there are some really important points here. Firstly, I do not think that you can ban prayer. So I think that silent prayer is essential and that is an important freedom to uphold.

“I think also though, you cannot protect harassment and anti-social behaviour. So that should be banned.

“I think this bill has got to get the right balance because, of course, in some of these clinics, people are going for a host of different reasons.

“It’s important to protect their freedom to access that care, as well as protect the freedom of those to pray in a peaceful way.”

But campaigners who support the legislation say silent prayer can intimidate women who are accessing healthcare services.

Kate Forbes’ comments have been criticised. Image: PA

Large groups and vigils often stand outside clinics, with some attempting to “help” women as they enter.

Ms Forbes comments in defence of silent prayer have been criticised by Back Off Scotland, a group which has campaigned for the introduction of buffer zones.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve heard from hundreds of women who have been negatively impacted by the behaviours of these groups – silent or otherwise – at the gates of abortion clinics across Scotland.

“It’s very concerning that despite that information being in the public domain and multiple women bravely speaking out about their experiences, Kate Forbes still feels emboldened to make these ignorant comments.”

