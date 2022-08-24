Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Alice Murray: Blanket buffer zone across Scotland is the only way to stop hospital harassment

By Alice Murray
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
A pro-choice supporter protesting in New York (Photo: hristopher Penler/Shutterstock)
A pro-choice supporter protesting in New York (Photo: hristopher Penler/Shutterstock)

This month, the consultation period for Gillian Mackay’s harassment-free buffer zones for abortion clinics drew to a close.

The consultation received over 12,000 responses, one of the highest numbers in Scottish Parliament history.

We are aware that opposers of the Back Off Scotland campaign – mainly anti-choice groups – will likely take issue with the proposed law, which has the intention to protect users and staff from anti-abortion harassment when entering hospitals and clinics.

However, I was disappointed to hear that, last week, the board secretary of NHS Grampian suggested a blanket buffer zone across Scotland may not be appropriate, and that an “opt-in” method may be more suitable.

On Tuesday, NHS Grampian appeared to have taken a U-turn on this stance and has now expressed full support of a blanket ban, which is positive to hear. However, the health board’s original reasoning for not supporting national legislation shows a simple lack of awareness of the issue.

Since co-founding Back Off Scotland in 2020, I have been made aware of anti-choice protests across seven clinics in Scotland, in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Falkirk and Aberdeen.

These are the clinics that have been made known to us through testimonies from patients and staff, or through photographs and videos from those passing by. I do not doubt that there are other protests at hospitals that we have not yet been made aware of, including one-off, inconsistent pickets that are harder to track.

This is one of the reasons why we know that blanket legislation is the only effective solution to this problem.

Harassment-free healthcare should not be a postcode lottery

NHS Grampian voiced concerns that a blanket ban would encourage protestors to target hospitals that they currently do not stand outside, as a form of retaliation against the new legislation.

The process of applying for a buffer zone would likely be lengthy and costly, leaving users vulnerable to intimidation in the meantime

There are various reasons why Back Off Scotland strongly supports a blanket ban, the main and perhaps most important one being that access to harassment-free healthcare should not be a postcode lottery. Inconsistent buffer zones across Scotland would create further inequalities for patients, with a guarantee of protection from harassment being based only on what health board they fall under.

A recent pro-choice protest was held at Castlegate in Aberdeen amid calls for abortion buffer zones in the city (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

Introducing buffer zones only to the clinics that have recorded incidents creates a strong chance that protestors would move to the next health board that doesn’t yet have protection in place. The process of applying for a buffer zone would likely be lengthy and costly, leaving users vulnerable to intimidation in the meantime.

So, whilst not all hospitals across Scotland have recorded instances of anti-choice protests, I hope that NHS Grampian can now see the need for a preventative approach rather than a reactive one, and legislation that protects all patients, regardless of where they live.

Alice Murray is campaign coordinator and spokesperson for Back Off Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Edinburgh's Grassmarket is looking in a sorry state (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Clare Johnston: What to expect from north and north-east bin strikes - from an…
1
Dedicated pet owners are being forced to make difficult decisions as a result of the cost of living crisis (Photo: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Cost of living crisis is affecting animals as well as people
0
Grouse in flight (Photo: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Robbie Marsland: Children must be allowed to make hunting morality call on their own
0
Can someone turn the heat up on the UK Government? (Photo: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Bad ideas spread faster than energy bills skyrocket
0
Whether you go alone or go with friends, the cinema industry needs you to show up (Photo: Stock-Asso/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Cinema isn't dead - but it needs both multiplexes and indies to…
1
A prescription handed over with empathy can be extra healing (Image: Alphavector/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Kindness and understanding from healthcare staff is the best medicine
1
If you recognise this gentleman you might be an 'auld yin' (Photo: Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: What do you do when old age catches up?
1
Football fans have more in common than just a love of the beautiful game (Photo: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Christopher Nicolson: Finding common ground makes mental health discussions easier
1
Michael Gove recently said he does not expect to return to frontbench politics (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: You might not like it, but we need more like Michael Gove
4
Sometimes pets play like cat and dog rather than fight like cat and dog (Photo: Chendongshan/Shutterstock)
SJ Molver: Simon the stand-offish cat helped heal our broken hearts
1

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?