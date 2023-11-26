Rugby: Disappointing weekend for Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians

Aberdeen Grammar were right in the game in the Borders until half-time, but Peebles streaked away from them in the second period on Saturday and a 46-13 loss leaves the Rubislaw men bottom of the National Two table.

Captain Jonny Spence and his side made the long trip to The Gytes knowing that they were underdogs with Peebles looking to keep up their title challenge.

However, in the first 40 minutes the sides were evenly matched with Grammar giving as good as they got.

Indeed, they led 5-0 early on and by the interval it was 15-8 to the home side and the visitors were causing problems.

Peebles then stepped things up a gear, winning the second half 33-5 to secure a bonus point triumph.

They now sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Falkirk, while Grammar are bottom with one win from 11 games.

They are on 10 points with second bottom Berwick, who lost 50-31 at Kirkcaldy, on 14 points and eighth-placed Stewart’s Melville, who lost 52-10 at Falkirk, on 17 points.

“A disappointing second half conspired to give Peebles a flattering scoreline,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“The lads were right in it at half time at 15-8 down, but too many basic errors and lapses in concentration in defence let Peebles pull away after that.

“The young players in the squad are learning the hard way that this level requires 80 minutes of application.”

Try scorers for Grammar were Ben Renton and Jack Geddes with Dan McElderry kicking a penalty.

It was a frustrating day in the same division for Gordonians too.

They went into the home match with Newton Stewart in fourth place with the visitors in fifth, but they have now switched positions after a 25-12 loss for the Countesswells men.

The reverse also means they are now 12 points off the top of the table.

Newton Stewart were 15-0 up at half-time, Gordonians first points not coming until the 59th minute when Ryan Deakin scored a try.

Chris McIlroy scored a second try later on converted by Hamish Smart, but Newton Stewart got the victory.

“It was a disappointing day, we never really got going at any point, you would have thought we were the away team and had never got off the bus,” a disappointed Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“Fair play to Newton Stewart they capitalised on every mistake we made, but we made it easy out for them.

“We dominated at the scrum, but our lineout misfired badly, especially in their ‘22’. Against good sides you can’t be passing up opportunities or you get punished and that’s what happened.

“The average age of our backline was 19 and they will learn a lot from this.

“We will lick our wounds and look to put things right on the road against Stewart’s Melville next time.”

Day off for Canal Park side

Highland’s trip to GHK in National One was postponed due to the freezing temperatures.

Ayr defeated Melrose 69-34 in that division and now have a large 21-point lead over Highland, though the Inverness men have a game in hand.

Aberdeenshire are still top of Caledonia One’s North Conference after a 62-19 bonus point home triumph over Ellon.

It was their 10th win out of 11 in the league this term and Aaron Wright, Jason Burton (2), Mikey Mair, Andrew Cook (2), Tom Watson (2), Kenny Penman, Paul Paxton

Mikey Mair was named player of the match and Aberdeenshire player/coach Paul Harrow said: “We have managed to go unbeaten at home so far this season and this latest result was built on a very strong defensive display.

“Our backs played the best they have played all season with some strong running from Mikey Mair which allowed us to get the ball wide quickly.

“It was an overall strong performance which seals an unbeaten home run in the North Conference.

“Aberdeenshire versus Ellon is notoriously a hard-fought battle, but we had a little more to offer in attack this time.”

Ellon are fourth while Moray are second after a 60-21 bonus point win over Mackie.

Garioch lost out in the women’s Premiership 83-5 to Stirling County, Josie Shaw scoring a try for the visitors at Bridgehaugh.