Michael Gove under ‘strict instruction’ to hit the sheets, not the dancefloor

The UK Government minister revealed he plans to avoid a repeat of his viral nightclub moves when he joins Tory conference in Aberdeen this weekend.

By Andy Philip
Michael Gove discusses a range of subjects in our latest Stooshie politics podcast. Image: PA.
Aberdeen-raised Michael Gove revealed he’s under orders to stay clear of the city’s dancefloors this weekend when he visits for the Tory party conference.

The MP was famously filmed making some energetic moves at Bohemia nightclub on a trip to the city in 2021.

But in a featured interview on the P&J’s politics podcast, The Stooshie, Mr Gove says he’s got an election to plan for.

“I’m under strict instructions to have an early night in order to be up first thing for some conference breakfast sessions the next morning,” he says.

“I might raise a glass but I’ll make sure I hit the sheets at a relatively early time rather than hit the dancefloor.”

The Aberdeen-raised former Gordons pupil talks about the city of his youth in our 30-minute podcast, available in full here.

In our interview, he also discusses:

  • Claims of Islamophobia in the party
  • Liz Truss’s bizarre US tour
  • His disdain for ‘anti-north-east’ Greens
  • Clashes with SNP and Labour over the future of energy security
Michael Gove enjoys time in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Emma Lamnet.

Mr Gove is the ‘levelling up’ secretary in Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government. He will be in Aberdeen for the Scottish Tory party conference on Friday and Saturday.

The election date has not been set but it could be a matter of months before voters cast their ballots.

Polls suggest the Tories are facing defeat to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party – but could still hold on well in the north-east and the south of Scotland.

Mr Gove tells our podcast about plans to keep spending in places like Aberdeen, the Highlands and islands.

He talks about money for the former BHS site in Aberdeen and the future of the Kirk of St Nicholas. 

And he rejects business criticism the Tories adopted an “Abba” approach – anywhere but bloody Aberdeen.

Mr Gove says: “If it’s Abba, it’s ‘absolutely bloody brilliant Aberdeen’ that I believe in. The city has its challenges, but the UK Government is there to work in partnership.”

School days at Kittybrewster and Sunnybank

In a personal reflection, he talks about his teachers at Kittybrewster and Sunnybank schools, along with his family life.

He describes the “community” feel of the region, shown in the city’s footballing legacy and in cultural ways like legendary comedy trio Scotland The What.

And he picks out his favourite places to eat and drink, including the Prince of Wales pub and Vovem restaurant on Union Street.

Listen to The Stooshie in full here today.

