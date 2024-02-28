Historic Spean Bridge Hotel to close as bookings cancelled at short notice

The Spean Bridge Hotel is set to shut.

The business announced the closure as staff axed bookings of disgruntled tourists on short notice.

Customers booked into rooms at the hotel have been sent a message informing them that their reservations have been cancelled.

In the message to would-be guests, they confirm the “hotel is closing for the foreseeable future”.

It means that the future of the historic hotel, which sits at the heart of the Highland village on A82 to Fort William, has been seriously thrown into doubt.

The message, seen by the Press and Journal, contained an apology and claimed it would be closing its doors for the “foreseeable future”.

‘The message came as a real blow’

The email left a tourist booked into the hotel, hoping to visit Spean Bridge this spring, high and dry.

The message, read: “We thank you for your reservation with us, however unfortunately the hotel is closing for the foreseeable future meaning we will be unable to accommodate this booking.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope this does not cause you too much disruption. Thank you for your understanding on this matter.”

The customer, after having to re-think her holiday plans, also said: “The message came as a real blow as a large group of us were booked to stay at the hotel when we come up to the Highlands from all over the UK to walk the Great Glen Way in April.

“It’s a real shame as it’s got such a rich history.

“Hopefully new owners can be found to give it the investment to bring it back to its former glory.

“Thankfully a local guest house has come to our rescue and managed to fit us in for the night we’re passing through on the walk.”

Milton Hotels and Residences has been contacted for comment but did not respond.

Historic hotel closed once again

The venue dates back to the 17th century and has been at the centre of Spean Bridge for many years.

In years gone by, the hotel acted as hub, hosting village events and providing a place to congregate.

But after a recent history of constant ownership changes and setbacks, the venue has struggled to recapture it’s former glory.

We previously reported that locals have described the historic building as an “eyesore” that drives away tourists.

Ming Liang Cheng is named on Company House as the director of Spean Bridge Hotel Ltd.

Official records show that his company is behind on its accounts and faces being struck off.

The hotel was also issued with a First Gazette Notice, a warning that it will be dissolved by March 3 this year “unless cause is shown to the contrary”.