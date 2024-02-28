Historic Spean Bridge Hotel to close as bookings cancelled at short notice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Historic Spean Bridge Hotel to close as bookings cancelled at short notice

A disappointed customer said the closure of the Spean Bridge Hotel has came as a "real blow."

By Graham Fleming
Spean Bridge Hotel
All bookings have been cancelled for the Spean Bridge Hotel.

The Spean Bridge Hotel is set to shut.

The business announced the closure as staff axed bookings of disgruntled tourists on short notice.

Customers booked into rooms at the hotel have been sent a message informing them that their reservations have been cancelled.

In the message to would-be guests, they confirm the “hotel is closing for the foreseeable future”.

The scene outside the premises in May 2022. Image: Google Maps.

It means that the future of the historic hotel, which sits at the heart of the Highland village on A82 to Fort William, has been seriously thrown into doubt.

The message, seen by the Press and Journal, contained an apology and claimed it would be closing its doors for the “foreseeable future”.

‘The message came as a real blow’

The email left a tourist booked into the hotel, hoping to visit Spean Bridge this spring,  high and dry.

The message, read: “We thank you for your reservation with us, however unfortunately the hotel is closing for the foreseeable future meaning we will be unable to accommodate this booking.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope this does not cause you too much disruption. Thank you for your understanding on this matter.”

The customer, after having to re-think her holiday plans, also said: “The message came as a real blow as a large group of us were booked to stay at the hotel when we come up to the Highlands from all over the UK to walk the Great Glen Way in April.

“It’s a real shame as it’s got such a rich history.

“Hopefully new owners can be found to give it the investment to bring it back to its former glory.

“Thankfully a local guest house has come to our rescue and managed to fit us in for the night we’re passing through on the walk.”

Milton Hotels and Residences has been contacted for comment but did not respond.

The Spean Bridge Hotel in its former glory back in 2012. Image: Christie & Co.

Historic hotel closed once again

The venue dates back to the 17th century and has been at the centre of Spean Bridge for many years.

In years gone by, the hotel acted as hub, hosting village events and providing a place to congregate.

But after a recent history of constant ownership changes and setbacks, the venue has struggled to recapture it’s former glory.

We previously reported that locals have described the historic building as an “eyesore” that drives away tourists.

Ming Liang Cheng is named on Company House as the director of Spean Bridge Hotel Ltd.

Official records show that his company is behind on its accounts and faces being struck off.

The hotel was also issued with a First Gazette Notice, a warning that it will be dissolved by March 3 this year “unless cause is shown to the contrary”.

