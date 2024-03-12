Banff Morrisons plan REFUSED because it is in the ‘wrong place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff Morrisons plan REFUSED because it is in the ‘wrong place’

The supermarket and petrol station was rejected despite councillors claiming there is a "huge demand" for new retail stores in the area.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Plans for a new Morrisons superstore in Banff have been refused. Image: Morrisons/DC Thomson
Plans for a new Morrisons superstore in Banff have been refused. Image: Morrisons/DC Thomson

Plans for a Morrisons in Banff have been refused over fears the site could flood and worries about “significant” traffic problems.

The national retailer had lodged a proposal for the store and petrol station on land at Canal Park.

But Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the plan be thrown out over worries the shop would be built on a floodplain.

They were also concerned that it would create traffic issues on the already busy A98 route.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee considered the application this morning – and unanimously agreed to reject the development.

New Morrisons store in the ‘wrong place’

Councillor Glen Reynolds said it had been a “long journey” for the proposal and noted it had taken many “twists and turns” along the way.

However, he made it clear the refusal was not against Morrisons but rather the location of the proposed store was simply the “wrong place”.

He said there were “too many unknowns” in relation to flooding and stated that the council had no plans to address issues at the site.

The Canal Park site that had been earmarked for a new Morrisons store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Reynolds suggested “fundamental problems” with surrounding roads had also created a “serious stumbling block” for the plan.

The Banff councillor brought up the potential loss of open space too, saying there was “too much to lose”.

He explained: “For generations there was a purpose that this was given up to the community, and we mustn’t lose that to a supermarket because those memories are precious.

“If we allow this application to proceed, future generations will not have those memories that many local people have cherished over the years.”

Mr Reynolds suggested the only way round this was for the national retailer to resubmit a fresh application that addressed these issues.

Banff and Macduff needs a ‘good supermarket’

But fellow councillor John Cox stressed that Banff was “open for business” and would welcome future retail applications.

Morrisons will not be heading to Canal Park after all. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “Quite clearly there is a huge demand for a supermarket in the area.

“We’ve witnessed huge bottlenecks at the bridge and by adding another junction without mitigation, it will have a significant impact.

“Without that there could be accidents which means that extremely busy A947 road would be blocked, there has to be action taken on that.”

The Banff member added: “We have to send out a positive signal that the Banff and Macduff area does require investment and a good supermarket.”

Banff divided over Morrisons proposal

Plans for the new supermarket were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council back in February 2022.

Under the proposal, the football pitch frequently used by Deveronside Football Club would have been lost.

The former community centre on Old Market Place would have been demolished, along with the derelict tennis court and pavilion.

However, the project had split opinion in the town.

Deversonside Football Club regularly uses the pitch on the Canal Park site. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A total of 183 letters of support were submitted to the council, while 185 in opposition were received.

Those who welcomed the new shop said it would give them more choice, create jobs and prevent the need to travel elsewhere for groceries.

But objectors were worried that the development would create a flood risk, cause congestion around Banff Bridge and potentially hurt local businesses.

A campaign group Save Our Canal Park was even set up to fight the application.

Read our columnist Colin Faruhar’s take on the supermarket saga here.

Work poised to start on Macduff Aldi as bosses get permission for big booze aisle

Conversation