Banff Morrisons plan REFUSED because it is in the ‘wrong place’

Plans for a Morrisons in Banff have been refused over fears the site could flood and worries about “significant” traffic problems.

The national retailer had lodged a proposal for the store and petrol station on land at Canal Park.

But Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the plan be thrown out over worries the shop would be built on a floodplain.

They were also concerned that it would create traffic issues on the already busy A98 route.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee considered the application this morning – and unanimously agreed to reject the development.

New Morrisons store in the ‘wrong place’

Councillor Glen Reynolds said it had been a “long journey” for the proposal and noted it had taken many “twists and turns” along the way.

However, he made it clear the refusal was not against Morrisons but rather the location of the proposed store was simply the “wrong place”.

He said there were “too many unknowns” in relation to flooding and stated that the council had no plans to address issues at the site.

Mr Reynolds suggested “fundamental problems” with surrounding roads had also created a “serious stumbling block” for the plan.

The Banff councillor brought up the potential loss of open space too, saying there was “too much to lose”.

He explained: “For generations there was a purpose that this was given up to the community, and we mustn’t lose that to a supermarket because those memories are precious.

“If we allow this application to proceed, future generations will not have those memories that many local people have cherished over the years.”

Mr Reynolds suggested the only way round this was for the national retailer to resubmit a fresh application that addressed these issues.

Banff and Macduff needs a ‘good supermarket’

But fellow councillor John Cox stressed that Banff was “open for business” and would welcome future retail applications.

He said: “Quite clearly there is a huge demand for a supermarket in the area.

“We’ve witnessed huge bottlenecks at the bridge and by adding another junction without mitigation, it will have a significant impact.

“Without that there could be accidents which means that extremely busy A947 road would be blocked, there has to be action taken on that.”

The Banff member added: “We have to send out a positive signal that the Banff and Macduff area does require investment and a good supermarket.”

Banff divided over Morrisons proposal

Plans for the new supermarket were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council back in February 2022.

Under the proposal, the football pitch frequently used by Deveronside Football Club would have been lost.

The former community centre on Old Market Place would have been demolished, along with the derelict tennis court and pavilion.

However, the project had split opinion in the town.

A total of 183 letters of support were submitted to the council, while 185 in opposition were received.

Those who welcomed the new shop said it would give them more choice, create jobs and prevent the need to travel elsewhere for groceries.

But objectors were worried that the development would create a flood risk, cause congestion around Banff Bridge and potentially hurt local businesses.

A campaign group Save Our Canal Park was even set up to fight the application.

