General election 2024: Western Isles turns red with first Labour win in 19 years

Labour has won the Western Isles constituency of Na h-Eileanan an Iar after a gap of nearly 20 years.

Torcuil Crichton won the seat on a strong night for his party, and on a tough night for his nationalist challengers.

The SNP vote appeared split between former MP Angus MacNeil, who was booted out of the party in a row with leadership, and its own candidate Susan Thomson.

Labour held the Outer Hebrides until 2005, and have consistently picked up at least a quarter of the vote when trailing the SNP since then.

Mr Crichton won 6,692 votes compared with the the SNP’s 2,856. Mr MacNeil, standing as an independent, won 1,370 votes.

Before the election, Mr Crichton said he wants to move the debate away from the internal strife of the independence movement and focus on local issues.

Communities are suffering from depopulation, a local housing shortage, fraying public services and difficulties accessing healthcare, he says.

The win was declared in Stornoway just as Sir Keir Starmer was able to claim overall victory for Labour in the UK.

Rishi Sunak, who held his seat, conceded earlier on a grim night for Conservatives which saw major players lose while Nigel Farage’s Reform party surged.

Western Isles candidate results

The results are:

Torcuil Crichton (Lab) 6,692

Susan Thomson (SNP) 2,856

Angus MacNeil (Ind) 1,370

Tony Ridden (Ref) 697

Kenny Barker (Cons) 647

Donald Boyd (Christian) 496

Steven Welsh (Family) 388

Jamie Dobson (Lib) 382

The figures represent a swing of 21% on 2019 for Labour.

