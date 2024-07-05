General election 2024: Western Isles turns red with first Labour win in 19 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

General election 2024: Western Isles turns red with first Labour win in 19 years

Torcuil Crichton won in the Outer Hebrides on a great night for his party - and a bad result for the SNP.

By Andy Philip
Labour candidate for the Western Isles, Torcuil Crichton.
Labour candidate for the Western Isles, Torcuil Crichton.

Labour has won the Western Isles constituency of Na h-Eileanan an Iar after a gap of nearly 20 years.

Torcuil Crichton won the seat on a strong night for his party, and on a tough night for his nationalist challengers.

The SNP vote appeared split between former MP Angus MacNeil, who was booted out of the party in a row with leadership, and its own candidate Susan Thomson.

Labour held the Outer Hebrides until 2005, and have consistently picked up at least a quarter of the vote when trailing the SNP since then.

Mr Crichton won 6,692 votes compared with the the SNP’s 2,856. Mr MacNeil, standing as an independent, won 1,370 votes.

Angus MacNeil, who stood as a pro-independence candidate.
Angus MacNeil stood as a pro-independence candidate after leaving the SNP. Image supplied.

Before the election, Mr Crichton said he wants to move the debate away from the internal strife of the independence movement and focus on local issues.

Communities are suffering from depopulation, a local housing shortage, fraying public services and difficulties accessing healthcare, he says.

The win was declared in Stornoway just as Sir Keir Starmer was able to claim overall victory for Labour in the UK.

Rishi Sunak, who held his seat, conceded earlier on a grim night for Conservatives which saw major players lose while Nigel Farage’s Reform party surged.

Western Isles candidate results

The results are:

Torcuil Crichton (Lab) 6,692

Susan Thomson (SNP) 2,856

Angus MacNeil (Ind) 1,370

Tony Ridden (Ref) 697

Kenny Barker (Cons) 647

Donald Boyd (Christian) 496

Steven Welsh (Family) 388

Jamie Dobson (Lib) 382

The figures represent a swing of 21% on 2019 for Labour.

Read more:

 

More from Politics

Chris Hazzard won the South Down constituency for a third time (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Hazzard hails importance of campaign as he increases South Down majority
Carol Vorderman says ‘get the party started’ as Labour wins landslide election (Ian West/PA)
Carol Vorderman says ‘get the party started’ as Labour wins landslide election
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Greens elect second ever MP after Carla Denyer wins in Bristol Central
Penny Mordaunt was previously Commons Leader (PA)
Mordaunt: Tories took a battering after failing to honour trust of electorate
Graham Leadbitter wearing SNP rosette.
SNP's Graham Leadbitter triumphs in target Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat
The door of No 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What do the new prime minister’s first few days look like?
A rain-drenched Rishi Sunak re-enters No 10 after announcing the election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak, the stopgap prime minister who failed to turn around Tory fortunes
The Labour election victory signals the demise of the Conservatives’ stalled multi-million pound plan to send migrants to Rwanda, without a single asylum seeker being deported from the UK (James Manning/PA)
Labour victory signals demise of Rwanda plan but at what cost?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are surrounded by supporters (PA)
UK’s next prime minister Sir Keir Starmer says ‘change begins now’
After six weeks under the campaign spotlight – and four years after taking the helm of the Labour Party – to many voters new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer remains something of an unknown quantity (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer: from ‘lefty lawyer’ to the UK’s new prime minister

Conversation