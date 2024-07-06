Angus MacDonald wins Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire for the Lib Dems

Angus MacDonald has gained the newly-formed Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire seat for the Lib Dems in another blow to the SNP.

Adding more problems for the nationalists, Mr MacDonald defeated Drew Hendry by a margin of 2,160 votes.

Mr Hendry had been seeking a fourth successive term as an MP.

The result was paused for a day after problems counting the ballots on Friday.

Lib Dem success in the Highlands

His new constituency is a combination of Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey – which Mr Hendry had represented since May 2015 – and Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

The latter was represented by former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who stood down.

High-profile Lib Dems Charles Kennedy and Danny Alexander have been previous winners in these parts and there was a lot of anticipation that the party might win again under Highland councillor Angus MacDonald.

And so it proved to be the case, with a particularly strong showing for the Lib Dems in Lochaber and Skye.

Labour’s Michael Perera was third with 6,246 votes and the Reform UK’s Dillan Hill came forth with 2934 votes.

Overnight, Drew Hendry issued a statement conceding defeat and wishing his successor well.

He said: “It has been an absolute joy to serve the people of Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey for the past 9 years.

“I am obviously disappointed not to be continuing that representation under the new Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire boundary and wish the new MP every success in his new role.

“People need an MP who will fight for their needs both local and at UK level and during this cost-of-living crisis, they have never needed help and assistance more.

“The second recount is obviously an extraordinary situation that couldn’t have been predicted and it’s frustrating and disappointing that I cannot attend, but I have an unmovable prior commitment.”

He took a moment to thank his constituents and team for their unwavering support.

He added: “I would like to use this opportunity to publicly thank the constituents I’ve proudly served for their support, my fabulous and hard-working constituency team, our campaign volunteers, and my ever-supportive family.

“The council, emergency staff and our local postal workers have been under incredible pressure in this election and my team, and I are thankful for all they have done and for the work they have yet to do.

“To everyone – we have so much to be proud of here in the Highlands. Our region has opportunity in abundance and a fantastic reputation, and I will continue to work with others to realise that potential and improve outcomes for people living and working here.”

What does the new constituency cover?

The new constituency covers a huge geographical area – second only to its northern neighbour Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross.

That constituency was won by another Lib Dem, Jamie Stone, who triumphed with a thumping majority of 10,000.

Inverness is now on the far eastern edge of the region. It stretches as far east as Ardersier, ending before you reach Castle Stuart.

It covers as far south as Fort William and the west coast mainland all the way up to Poolewe.

As well as Skye, the new boundary also includes the Small Isles of Rum, Eigg, Canna, Muck and Sanday.

Who is Angus MacDonald?

Mr MacDonald was elected as a Highland councillor for the first time in 2022, representing the Fort William and Ardnamurchan ward.

He was brought up in Glencoe and served three years as a lieutenant in the Queens Own Highlanders.

Mr Hendry was formerly the SNP’s economy spokesman in Westminster.

The role gave him a focus on the cost-of-living crisis, energy and economic growth.

Prior to his election in 2015, the 60-year-old politician served as the leader of Highland Council.

He defeated Danny Alexander, chief secretary to the Treasury and an MP for 10 years, with a 10,000 majority.

That majority was cut to under 5,000 by Tory hopeful Nicholas Tulloch in the 2017 election.

However, he restored his 10,000 in the December 2019 election, securing more than 26,000 votes.

It was a similar story for Ian Blackford in Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

The Lib Dems slipped to third in 2017 and lost by more than 9,000 votes in 2019 – meaning tonight’s showing was a significant improvement.

