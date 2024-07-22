Exclusive: Stephen Flynn addresses leadership ‘rumours’ as he refuses to rule out Holyrood bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: Stephen Flynn addresses leadership ‘rumours’ as he refuses to rule out Holyrood bid

The Aberdeen South MP who leads the SNP at Westminster has been touted as a potential future leader of the party.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn is ruling nothing out when it comes his future leadership prospects but insists it isn’t his focus right now.

The SNP Westminster leader has been touted as a potential future leader of the party.

And there has been speculation he may consider standing for election to the Scottish Parliament in 2026 to further that ambition.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with the Press and Journal following a bruising election campaign for his party, Mr Flynn:

  • Addressed SNP leadership rumours.
  • Warned against SNP civil war.
  • Reflected on ‘challenge’ to win back trust from voters.
  • Brushed off criticism over social media post mocking England’s Euros defeat.

Mr Flynn emerged relatively unscathed from the recent Westminster election campaign, in which scores of his colleagues lost their seats.

And he’s been reappointed the party’s leader in the Commons.

On leadership speculation, he said rumours have surrounded him since he was a local councillor in Aberdeen over whether he wanted to lead the SNP group.

After achieving this, some asked whether he had his sights on entering parliament and in 2019 he was first elected as MP for Aberdeen South.

Stephen Flynn being interviewed by the Press and Journal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And they continue to this day around whether he might see himself in the top job.

“The thing that I’ve always focused on is just what I do, on a daily basis, which is try to convey the views of my constituents as positively as I can to, to be a strong voice, in whichever setting the I’ve been lucky enough to be represented to”, he told the P&J.

“And then when it comes to what the future holds, I fully support John Swinney. I was very keen for him to become party leader.

“We need to unite the party and take it forward and he’s got my full backing doing that.

“And, you know, I’ll worry about my future when the future comes to pass.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn at the P&J offices in Marischal Square. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“But for now, I’m very much focused upon getting on with the job that I’ve been elected to do.

“And I think it would probably be a little bit disrespectful to folk in Aberdeen for me to be, suggesting I can go and do different things when they’re my focus.”

He said up until now, he has not considered making the move to Holyrood and his focus has been on getting re-elected to the Commons.

Mr Flynn, who said he was not ruling himself in or out of a Holyrood run, added: “I’ll worry about the Scottish Parliament elections when we get a little bit closer to that.”

SNP must avoid civil war

In the interview, the senior SNP politician said the party must allow space for “robust” conversations on what went wrong.

But he cautioned colleagues against descending into an internal civil war as it risks “turning the public away from us”.

Reflecting on the party losing 39 MPs at the election, he said the SNP had clearly lost the trust of the electorate who “wanted a change”.

While they are smaller in number, Mr Flynn said they will be “just as loud”, crediting the SNP group with managing to “drive the narrative” over the two-child cap ahead of the King’s Speech last week.

And he attracted headlines of his own across the UK for taunting England fans after their defeat in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Accused by some of lacking class over the move, Mr Flynn brushed off the criticism and said it was “very light-hearted”.

He added: “It’s just a laugh about the football and we should maybe try and separate the fact that some politicians have a hinterland beyond politics.

“They have interests beyond politics. They have a life outside of politics.

“In my regard, some of that is following Scotland, I enjoy that, and hopefully those people who can’t separate football from politics can really sit down and reflect upon why that is.”

In terms of his own priorities for the north-east, the Aberdeen South MP, said he wants to ensure a “prosperous future” for the region.

“That’s in ensuring we have an energy transition which delivers for the people who live here and we have that stability and certainty in relation to jobs and wealth creation in the years to come”, he added.

“That’s going to require a lot of discussion and it’s going to require probably being quite a forceful voice for Aberdeen at certain points in time. I’m more than up for that task.”

