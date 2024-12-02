Offshore wind firm to open new £1.6m centre in Aberdeen and say GB Energy plans influenced decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Offshore wind firm to open new £1.6m centre in Aberdeen and say GB Energy plans influenced decision

Sarens PSG say the facility will create 25 new jobs initially and help boost growth of the UK's offshore wind sector.

By Adele Merson
These windmills built off the coast of Peterhead were the first of their kind. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
The new Centre of Excellence will be dedicated to supporting the delivery of offshore wind projects. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

A Scottish firm which supports offshore wind farm projects has announced a  £1.6 million investment to create a new Centre of Excellence in Aberdeen.

Sarens PSG say the facility will create 25 new jobs initially and help boost growth of the UK’s offshore wind sector.

They revealed a final decision to locate the centre in Aberdeen was influenced by confirmation that Great British Energy will be based in Aberdeen.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the decision to locate the state-owned energy firm in the north-east is “already paying dividends”.

But the Labour government has come under fire for its windfall tax plans, which experts warn could risk tens of thousands of jobs in the North Sea.

There are warnings Labour’s windfall tax plans risk jobs and investment in the North Sea. Image: Shutterstock.

The new Centre of Excellence will be located in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, at the Altens Industrial Estate.

Set to go live next year, the site will be handed over later this month after the Highlands-headquartered firm acquired the site from Aberdeen housebuilder, Forbes Homes.

‘Gamechanger for the city’

Steve Clark, managing director of Sarens PSG, said GB Energy’s HQ will be a “gamechanger” for the city and the wider Scottish energy sector.

He added: “GB Energy’s presence in Aberdeen, along with the £400m South Harbour development and other major offshore wind initiatives, made Aberdeen the ideal location for our new Centre of Excellence.”

Last month, the chairman of GB Energy Jurgen Maier said it expects the new publicly-owned energy firm will create up to 300 jobs at its Aberdeen HQ – despite previously  saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

The UK Government said the smaller figure relates to the number of jobs expected to be created over the next five years.

From left to right, Energy Minister Michael Shanks, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Juergen Maier, chair of GB Energy during a visit to Aberdeen in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The ambition to eventually reach 1,000 jobs is a more longer term ambition.

GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said: “GB Energy is already off to a flying start in its mission to ramp-up the UK’s clean energy revolution.

“Our decision to put Great British Energy’s roots down in Aberdeen is already paying dividends, with fresh investment and new jobs from Sarens PSG that will help ensure the city thrives as Scotland’s clean energy capital.”

The site will be equipped with heavy-duty capabilities such as inspection pits, brake testing equipment, and a wash bay to maximise uptime for Sarens PSG’s fleet of cranes and other heavy lifting equipment.

Conversation