Offshore wind firm to open new £1.6m centre in Aberdeen and say GB Energy plans influenced decision

A Scottish firm which supports offshore wind farm projects has announced a £1.6 million investment to create a new Centre of Excellence in Aberdeen.

Sarens PSG say the facility will create 25 new jobs initially and help boost growth of the UK’s offshore wind sector.

They revealed a final decision to locate the centre in Aberdeen was influenced by confirmation that Great British Energy will be based in Aberdeen.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the decision to locate the state-owned energy firm in the north-east is “already paying dividends”.

But the Labour government has come under fire for its windfall tax plans, which experts warn could risk tens of thousands of jobs in the North Sea.

The new Centre of Excellence will be located in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, at the Altens Industrial Estate.

Set to go live next year, the site will be handed over later this month after the Highlands-headquartered firm acquired the site from Aberdeen housebuilder, Forbes Homes.

‘Gamechanger for the city’

Steve Clark, managing director of Sarens PSG, said GB Energy’s HQ will be a “gamechanger” for the city and the wider Scottish energy sector.

He added: “GB Energy’s presence in Aberdeen, along with the £400m South Harbour development and other major offshore wind initiatives, made Aberdeen the ideal location for our new Centre of Excellence.”

Last month, the chairman of GB Energy Jurgen Maier said it expects the new publicly-owned energy firm will create up to 300 jobs at its Aberdeen HQ – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

The UK Government said the smaller figure relates to the number of jobs expected to be created over the next five years.

The ambition to eventually reach 1,000 jobs is a more longer term ambition.

GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said: “GB Energy is already off to a flying start in its mission to ramp-up the UK’s clean energy revolution.

“Our decision to put Great British Energy’s roots down in Aberdeen is already paying dividends, with fresh investment and new jobs from Sarens PSG that will help ensure the city thrives as Scotland’s clean energy capital.”

The site will be equipped with heavy-duty capabilities such as inspection pits, brake testing equipment, and a wash bay to maximise uptime for Sarens PSG’s fleet of cranes and other heavy lifting equipment.