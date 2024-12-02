Aberdeenshire housebuilder sees £35m sales drop in ‘challenging’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeenshire housebuilder sees £35m sales drop in ‘challenging’ year

Bancon Group put the fall down to a tough year for UK housebuilding and construction sectors with high inflation and increased mortgage and interest rates.

By Liza Hamilton
Andrew Tweedie, chief financial officer, Jamie Tosh, managing director of Bancon Homes and Bancon Construction, Bob McAlpine, chairman and David Crawford, managing director of Deeside Timberframe.
Andrew Tweedie, chief financial officer, Jamie Tosh, managing director of Bancon Homes and Bancon Construction, Bob McAlpine, chairman and David Crawford, managing director of Deeside Timberframe.

Aberdeenshire housebuilding and construction firm Bancon Group has reported a near £35 million drop in turnover in its latest accounts.

The privately owned firm, which employs 250 people across its three core businesses saw turnover drop to £97.7m for the year ending March 2024.

This was a 26% reduction from £132m in 2023.

Bancon Development Holdings Limited includes Bancon Homes, Bancon Construction and Deeside Timberframe.

It put the dip down to a challenging year for UK housebuilding and construction sectors with high inflation, increased mortgage and interest rates and unpredictable mortgage availability.

Pre-tax profits fell to £1.3m from £1.8m in the 2023 financial year.

Bancon Homes Lochside of Leys development in Banchory was shortlisted at the 2024 Scottish Home Awards. Image: Bancon Homes

However, the company expects a significant increase in turnover and profit in its current year to March 2025 as market conditions improve.

Bancon said current sales of homes are more than 50% ahead of the previous year and it has already secured a strong order book for timber frame in 2025.

Challenging year for industry

Andrew Tweedie, chief financial officer at Bancon Group, said: “In what was a challenging year for our industry, we have weathered the storm to deliver a resilient performance with positive results.

“Our strong and balanced portfolio of business streams combined with a focus on control of margins and overheads have enabled us to remain profitable in spite of reduced sales across our business.

“With some of the uncertainty in the market having settled, we are now seeing a marked uplift in activity and trading performance across all the sectors in which we operate.

“We look forward to delivering a strong and further improved result come our year-end in March 2025.”

UK housebuilders have been reporting volume reductions of between 30% and 35% in the period of these accounts and this trend was reflected in Deeside Timberframe’s activity levels.

Deeside Timberframe's senior management team of David Crawford, Derek Wann, Kirsten Bell, Mark Robertson, technical director and Stewart Ferguson.
Deeside Timberframe’s senior management team of David Crawford, Derek Wann, Kirsten Bell, Mark Robertson and Stewart Ferguson. Image: Big Partnership

Its volumes have recovered strongly throughout the first half of this current financial year with expectations of this being maintained for the full year.

Market conditions improving

Meanwhile, Deeside Timberframe, which designs, manufactures and installs timber systems has made significant investment in its automation, capacity and production capabilities.

Bancon Group’s chairman Bob McAlpine concluded: “These robust results reflect the underlying strength of our business, the spread of risk and strong position in the markets in which we operate.

“With market conditions improving, a strong team in place, and a marked uplift in activity levels this year we are well-placed to deliver our growth ambitions and capitalise on the prospects available to us going forward.”

Founded in 1975 and based in Banchory, Bancon Group has evolved from a modest estate joinery business into one of Scotland’s top construction and housebuilding companies.

Its current developments include The Reserve at Eden and Kinion Heights in Aberdeen, Lochside of Leys in Banchory and Aden Meadows in Mintlaw.

Conversation